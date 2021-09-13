Europe has a job on its hands to retain the Ryder Cup at Whilstling Straits, although these 10 statistics suggest they've got a good chance...

10 Stats That Suggest Europe Will Win The Ryder Cup

The European Ryder Cup team is complete and Harrington’s men will feel confident heading into Whistling Straits.

Europe seek to retain the trophy after the spectacular triumph at Le Golf National last time out.

These 10 statistics will offer Harrington even more confidence that his men can bring the trophy back…

1. USA Home Record

The US hasn’t won back-to-back home Ryder Cups since 1983, when they retained their home title from 1979.

The stats suggest that with the USA winning the 2016 tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club, it is unlikely they’ll win the tournament on home soil again.

2. USA vs Europe

Since 1985, the United States have managed just five wins out of a possible 17 Ryder Cups, showing Europe has largely had the upper hand in the tournament since the team found its feet following the format changes in 1979.

3. Whistling Straits

No player from the USA has won any of the three PGA Championships held at Whistling Straits in the past, with Vijay Singh, Martin Kaymer, and Jason Day winning the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championships, respectively.

With Whistling Straits a links-style golf course due to its proximity to Lake Michigan, there are suggestions that the venue favours European players more.

4. Consecutive Europe Wins

Since 1993, each USA victory has been followed by at least two-consecutive wins for Europe.

Following the United States’ win in 2016, Europe managed to regain the trophy in 2018 at Le Golf National, and the stats suggest they will retain the trophy for at least one more tournament.

5. Year’s Postponement

The last time the Ryder Cup was postponed a year, Europe emerged victorious.

The 9/11 attacks meant that the 2001 tournament was postponed until 2002, with Europe then winning at The Belfry.

Whistling Straits was supposed to host the tournament in 2020, but due to the pandemic, there has been a year’s delay.

6. Irish Captain

Europe have had just one Irish captain before, in Paul McGinley, though Padraig Harrington now becomes the second Irishman to lead the team.

McGinley won the 2014 tournament as captain of Europe, the only time he took charge of the team, which bodes well for Harrington’s stint.

7. Four Points

A European player has scored at least four points in eight of the last nine Ryder Cups, setting the team up for a strong weekend.

While they lost on two of those occasions, if a European player manages to find some serious form, there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll score at least four points and help the team to victory.

8. World No.1

Europe have World No.1 Jon Rahm playing for them, and the last time that they had the top-ranked player in the world, they won.

In 2014, Rory McIlroy was the best player in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking heading into the tournament at Gleneagles, which Europe subsequently won.

With Rahm now in the same position, he could drag his side to victory.

9. Record Points Scorer

Sergio Garcia is the record points scorer in the Ryder Cup with 25.5, after overtaking Nick Faldo’s score of 25 in 2018 at Le Golf National, with victory over Rickie Fowler.

Garcia will likely add more points to his record.

10. Nation’s First

Viktor Hovland will become the first Norwegian to play in the Ryder Cup, and the last time a player from a nation that hadn’t already represented Europe in the Ryder Cup, the team won.

In 2012, Nicolas Colsaerts from Belgium became the first from his nation to represent the team, playing and helping Europe to victory.

