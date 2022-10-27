Wilson Women's Duo Soft+ Ball Review
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins puts the Wilson Women's Duo Soft+ ball on trial out on the golf course
A fairly soft-feeling, two-piece ball that really flies far and was more responsive around the greens than I was expecting. Very good value for money considering the all-round performance on offer here.
Impressive distance in the long game
Softer feel from the face on the chip shots
Plenty of value for money
Cover marks up fairly quickly
With claims that this is the world's longest and softest two-piece ball it had a lot to live up to. Many soft distance balls are naturally among the best golf balls for women, so what made these different?
Sporting the Velociticor core, these balls are said to offer even more distance. With an extremely low compression of 35, it is the lowest compression of any soft balls out there. This is vital if you swing the driver under 95mph as it helps to keep spin down and increase carry distance. Swing it faster and you may see your distances suffer with your longer clubs so perhaps look at a slightly higher compression ball like the Titleist Tour Soft 2022 ball.
I’ve always been one to tap the ball on my teeth (cue my dentist fainting) to feel how much of a rock-like feel I’m going to get from a two-piece ball. But this has a gentle give to it and I felt this when chipping around the green. The outer layer does mark up quickly, which is something to bear in mind.
For the money you pay for these balls the all-round performance isn’t half bad. I’ve used them during playing lessons to get some feedback from pupils. Many of the men I coach really like these balls as they have slower swing speeds. Yet would they purchase a ball marketed at ladies? I'm not so sure.
The flight was high and mighty with the driver and towering with the irons. Around the green, I noticed the initial launch on chip shots and pitch shots was higher than the premium golf ball I was used to playing with, which is where some of the stopping power comes from. The Women's Duo Soft+ didn't check up quickly like a Titleist Pro V1 or TaylorMade TP5, but there's an element of grab if you strike it cleanly before gently releasing out.
It’s important to use the same type of ball as this is one way to improve your feel and distance control around the greens. This is a fairly cost effective way to do that. At £21.99 a dozen they’re great value. I'd recommend this as a ball for higher handicappers and perhaps those craving a bit more feel around the greens. Pair this ball with the new D9 Women's irons from Wilson and you're onto a winning combination.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
