Under Armour Charged Curry Spikeless Shoe Review
Designed with input from NBA superstar Steph Curry himself, we test out the Charged Spikeless shoes from Under Armour.
Under Armour and Steph Curry have teamed up to produce a comfortable, stylish, sneaker-like golf shoe. Admittedly the difficulty in getting them on holds it back and the styling will divide opinion, but the satisfying locked-in feel is up there with the best.
-
+
Locked in feel
-
+
Very comfortable
-
+
Sneaker-like style
-
-
Hard to put on
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
It has become clearer and clearer over the last few years just how much athletes in other sports like playing golf. Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Wayne Gretzky and so on, they all seem to enjoy the game. And another big example of this is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. But not only does he play the game, getting involved in The Match series of events and other tournaments, but he also has his own line of golf gear as part of his partnership with Under Armour. The Charged Spikeless golf shoe is just one example from this line and is the subject of this review.
Under Armour says this of the collection on the website. Just how much influence Curry had on the design of the shoe is hard to tell, but what I can say is the result is perhaps one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market. It features a lightweight, breathable knit upper that blends into a bootie design, which is to create a sock-like feel and fit. In my opinion it certainly achieves this, and my feet felt nicely cocooned within the shoe. Admittedly the shoe is pretty tricky to get on as the bootie element and lace system is so rigid, but once your feet are in the comfort becomes instantly apparent. Additionally it is worth saying that some people feel as if the sock liner can be a bit tight, so I would definitely recommend trying on these shoes before purchasing. But for me though, the liner was just about right whilst the Charged Cushioning was an added comfort element. Walking felt effortless and almost springy after each step.
A colleague of mine tested the standard Charged Phantom SL golf shoe, and in that review he acknowledges how good the traction is, so I was interested to see if there were any changes when it came to grip and stability from the Curry version. We are pleased to announce that the traction offered remains excellent for a spikeless shoe. Of course when the weather turns nasty and very wet, I will always recommend a spiked shoe. But for those light showers this shoe should perform admirably. The shoes also felt stable too thanks to the significant rubber nubs on the outsole of the shoe.
Moving on to looks, the Curry shoes continue where the standard Charged Phantom SL left off, but introduce a number of small design flourishes I like. The Curry signature on the insole, along with the paragraph explaining his rise to stardom, are nice touches, and the two colors it comes in really look good. I think it definitely fits into the sneaker/casual golf shoe market nicely, and I can see it competing with the Nike Roshe G shoe, or the Puma GS-Fast because I am confident it can be used just about anywhere.
Now I would remiss if I didn’t mention that it is not waterproof, only water-resistant, so if you play in wet weather a lot, or need a new pair of winter golf shoes, then look elsewhere. But if you want a pair of shoes that look different and certainly stand out, are comfortable once on, and give a locked-in feel, then these are well worth a try.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer
