Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe
We test out these new shoes from Skechers on the golf course
There are more stable cleated golf shoe options out there, but for the majority of golfers, this shoe will tick every box – especially when it comes to value for money, with the twist dial lacing system providing a more convenient alternative.
-
+
Instantly comfortable, offers modern but neutral styling and the twist dial system is easy to operate.
-
-
Lacks the stability you might expect from a cleated golf shoe.
By Sam Tremlett
Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe Review - We test out these new shoes from Skechers
Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe Review
Key Technology - High-rebound insoles and Skechers’ lightweight, responsive Ultra Flight cushioning boost comfort. - A new twist-dial provides precise adjustable front closure for a more convenient fit. - The smooth uppers feature a synthetic rain jacket constructed of moulded panels for complete waterproof protection.
GM Review
This shoe comes in at Skechers’ customary less-expensive price point and delivers that spongy feel you come to expect when sliding your feet in for the first time.
It’s an overused phrase, especially when describing Skechers’ golf shoes, but these really do feel like a pair of slippers. Soft, supple and very lightweight, comfort levels are through the roof, assisted by the plentiful padding around the ankle.
Related: Best Golf Shoes 2020
The cleated outsole ensures you have that golf-specific grip when you need it during the swing and it delivered from a variety of lies.
The dial lacing system on top of the tongue works well enough, although it’s quite a loose-fitting shoe – you might find when trying to create a secure fit by tightening the dial that the upper material pinches somewhat.
In fact, the upper did show crease lines sooner than we’d have liked, but because it wipes clean so easily, they stay relatively hidden and it doesn’t affect the wearing experience.
We can’t fault the styling of the Go Golf Torque Twist – it's modern enough to catch your eye but neutral enough to match with different outfits. The mostly clean upper design with more details and elements towards the rear as well as the white/grey combination looks really smart. Plus it’s waterproof, giving you peace of mind in changeable weather.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
European Tour Changes Name To DP World Tour For 2022
A new deal with DP World sees a new name and exciting plans for the European Tour
By Elliott Heath •
-
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Memorial Park?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
Dubai Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Jumeirah Golf Estates?
By Jeremy Chapman •