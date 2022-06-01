Get 31% Off On Rory McIlroy's Nike Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nike is one of the best in the business when it comes to producing stylish, high-performance golf shoes and apparel. And there's no wonder why some of the best golfers in the world choose Nike as their supplier. One of those athletes is four-time major champion and 2019 FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab), who has been sponsored by Nike for some time and can often be seen modeling the latest trends from the Oregon-based sportswear brand on the PGA Tour.

One piece of gear McIlroy helped to design and has been using since 2021 is the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 golf shoes, which are featured in our guide on the best Nike golf shoes (opens in new tab). It is an excellent model and right now you can get 31% off in Scottsdale Golf's current sale (opens in new tab) where there are discounts up to 70%! Using data from McIlroy’s swing, Nike designed a comfortable and supportive golf shoe that seeks to help players strike consistent golf shots while also looking good on the course.

The shoe takes its design from its predecessor, the Air Zoom Victory Tour, and is made of a waterproof full-grain leather but mixes in several performance-enhancing features, which enhance the shoe’s overall comfort. It does all this while offering up a very sophisticated yet sporty look.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of feel, this is an extremely comfortable shoe, with its soft leather upper and Fitsole sock liner wrapping snugly around your feet to deliver a very cushioned experience. The shoe also feels supportive underfoot, thanks to the Air Zoom technology Nike has stitched directly into its upper to increase responsiveness and aid support with each step. That makes the Victory Tour 2 one of the best golf shoes for walking (opens in new tab).

The Air Zoom padding is also supported by additional Nike React foam pods that are situated in the midsole and the heel of the shoe. They are designed to give even greater support to an area that receives a lot of impact during your round. The shoe also provides excellent grip thanks to its hybrid outsole, which combines seven replaceable spikes with a grippy sole pattern to give you excellent traction in the most slippery of conditions, akin to some of the best-spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) currently on the market.

Overall this is an excellent purchase for any golfer looking for additional stability and comfort, and if it’s good enough for Rory, then the Victory Tour 2 is certainly good enough for us. With limited sizes available, these shoes are sure to sell out quickly, so make sure you grab a pair while they are on offer at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab).