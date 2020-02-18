Ping Heppler Putters Review

There aren’t many more visually striking putter ranges in 2020 than the new Ping Heppler. Named after one of the original Ping engineers Rick Heppler, the Heppler putters benefit from a new pressure cast alumiunium manufacturing technique. This allows for Ping to create some pretty funky shapes while also placing weight exactly where they want it to maximize forgiveness. Watch our full video review here...

The aluminium is the black material while the copper-coloured areas are steel. Interestingly, across the nine models you’ll notice some have steel faces and others aluminium. You’ll also notice that the faces don’t have the TR grooves that feature on the Sigma 2 range to essentially speed up off-centre hits.

This is to provide a firmer feel and the louder ‘pop’ or clicky sound at impact certainly contributes to this, creating a clear point of difference with the soft and subtle Sigma 2 range. Using the firmer Titleist Pro V1x ball certainly exaggerates this feeling and contributes to a noticeably fast roll off the face, ideal for slightly slower greens, so you can put a shorter more controlled stroke on your putts.

We tested the ZB3 and Tomcat 14, two ends of the spectrum in terms of the size, and really liked them both. The ZB3 has near enough full toe hang for golfers with a strong arc to their stroke while the face-balanced Tomcat 14 has two rows of dots that get closer together as further from the face, creating a sense of the putter being in motion at address. Two sightlines would arguably have been more effective, but there are many other models in the range that have sightlines if that works better for you.

The stability of the heads across the range is obvious, especially in the mallets, assisted by the firmer-feeling black shaft. The contrast of the copper and black sections also helps with alignment on the smaller models and generally, they look really premium and classy.

As always, fitting plays a big part with Ping and across the nine models and four different grip choices, a testing session under the watchful eye of a PGA Pro is key. Especially when you factor in the fact the putters are adjustable for length from 32-36 inches, with the length markings lasered on the back of the shaft for reference.

If you have the opportunity to use the iPing 2.0 app during the process, we would thoroughly recommend it because in just three putts it can guide you into the correct model for your stroke and it has some cool extra features to help you dive deeper into the set up that will work best for you.