Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 Putter Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Because of the huge notoriety and popularity of Scotty Cameron putters both in professional and club golf, often golfers will snub the opportunity to test or play milled putters from a different brand. While Mizuno have certainly stepped up their game when it comes to producing some of the best fairway woods and drivers, the new M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter could be their answer to holding a serious stake in not only the mallet putter market, but also for it to be considered one of the best putters in general.

The Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter is a winged mallet, with a slant neck and 30° of toe-hang. This style of putter has been particularly popular among some of the best players in the world over the past couple of years, with the likes of Justin Thomas and Max Homa using it week-in-week-out and even Rory McIlroy has been seen in this style of putter more recently.

The three tiers of the Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 Putter (Image credit: Future)

The M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter really is a thing of beauty, thanks to its sleek design and CNC milled face. While the whole M.CRAFT OMOI range is available in silver, blue and black colorways, the model I took to the golf course was completely ‘stealthed’ out. The black ion head was matched with a blacked out KBS putter shaft and completed with a black, over-sized, Mizuno pistol-style grip that fitted comfortably in my hands at address.

What surprised me about this putter was the fact that despite being a mallet-style head, it looks very compact when behind the ball at address. There is a tier-style effect on the head which helps make the head sit very flush to the ground at address and the slant neck on the putter offers 30° of toe-hang, allowing me to close the face the right amount through impact.

(Image credit: Future)

I truly believe that having clubs that you like the look of has a massive impact on how you are likely to perform with those clubs and this seemed to run true with the M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter. The face felt 'buttery' when striking putts out the middle and the heavier head design on this putter produced excellent stability and forgiveness when putting from range. I would definitely say this is the most forgiving putter out of the new M.CRAFT OMOI range. While I didn’t necessarily find it a struggle to align shorter putts, I would say this putter could benefit from an extended sightline running all the way to the face of the blade, as opposed to just the one at the rear.

Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 Putter at address (Image credit: Future)

The whole M.CRAFT OMOI range has had a lighter shaft and grip put in to increase MOI, in the otherwise already stable clubhead, but for those who like a lighter or even heavier feeling when putting, each putter comes with interchangeable weights and a wrench so you can customize the weight to your preference.

I believe the M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter will become fairly popular in the near future thanks to its really impressive combination of looks, feel and performance, all while available in different finishes and the option to customize head weight.