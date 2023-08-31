Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 Putter Review
Does the performance of the Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter match its stylish looks and premium feel? Sam De'Ath finds out
A stylish new mallet putter option that will please those who prioritize a softer feeling milled face. The head sits flush to the ground and allows golfers who usually play a bladed putter, a gentle introduction into a mallet-style putter thanks to the amount of toe-hang on offer.
-
+
Stylish looks
-
+
Very solid forgiveness and stability when putting from range
-
+
Soft feel from a forged, CNC milled face
-
-
Would benefit from additional alignment support
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Because of the huge notoriety and popularity of Scotty Cameron putters both in professional and club golf, often golfers will snub the opportunity to test or play milled putters from a different brand. While Mizuno have certainly stepped up their game when it comes to producing some of the best fairway woods and drivers, the new M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter could be their answer to holding a serious stake in not only the mallet putter market, but also for it to be considered one of the best putters in general.
The Mizuno M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter is a winged mallet, with a slant neck and 30° of toe-hang. This style of putter has been particularly popular among some of the best players in the world over the past couple of years, with the likes of Justin Thomas and Max Homa using it week-in-week-out and even Rory McIlroy has been seen in this style of putter more recently.
The M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter really is a thing of beauty, thanks to its sleek design and CNC milled face. While the whole M.CRAFT OMOI range is available in silver, blue and black colorways, the model I took to the golf course was completely ‘stealthed’ out. The black ion head was matched with a blacked out KBS putter shaft and completed with a black, over-sized, Mizuno pistol-style grip that fitted comfortably in my hands at address.
What surprised me about this putter was the fact that despite being a mallet-style head, it looks very compact when behind the ball at address. There is a tier-style effect on the head which helps make the head sit very flush to the ground at address and the slant neck on the putter offers 30° of toe-hang, allowing me to close the face the right amount through impact.
I truly believe that having clubs that you like the look of has a massive impact on how you are likely to perform with those clubs and this seemed to run true with the M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter. The face felt 'buttery' when striking putts out the middle and the heavier head design on this putter produced excellent stability and forgiveness when putting from range. I would definitely say this is the most forgiving putter out of the new M.CRAFT OMOI range. While I didn’t necessarily find it a struggle to align shorter putts, I would say this putter could benefit from an extended sightline running all the way to the face of the blade, as opposed to just the one at the rear.
The whole M.CRAFT OMOI range has had a lighter shaft and grip put in to increase MOI, in the otherwise already stable clubhead, but for those who like a lighter or even heavier feeling when putting, each putter comes with interchangeable weights and a wrench so you can customize the weight to your preference.
I believe the M.CRAFT OMOI 06 putter will become fairly popular in the near future thanks to its really impressive combination of looks, feel and performance, all while available in different finishes and the option to customize head weight.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
'We Stopped Counting After Eight Drinks' - Rahm Reveals Boozey Pre-Masters Skins Round
Jon Rahm shot 60 despite having a few too many drinks in a sociable round just days before winning the Masters - in what may now be his new pre-Augusta tradition
By Paul Higham Published
-
Flying Start For Aberg As Paul Puts Pressure On MacIntyre In Switzerland
Ludvig Aberg shoots 64 in his final Ryder Cup audition while Yannik Paul's fast start puts pressure on Robert MacIntyre in the final automatic spot
By Paul Higham Published
-
'The Team Has Spoken' - Couples Says Player Power Played A Part In Ryder Cup Picks
After infamously saying Cam Young would be in Italy, Fred Couples now says the team had a big say in Zach Johnson's wildcard picks
By Paul Higham Published