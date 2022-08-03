Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 03 Putter Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 03 putter is the only mallet shape in the OMOI range, which features putters with a heavier head to create more stability or MOI through impact.

You may think that the name comes from MOI with a little poetic license, but in fact OMOI is a Japanese adjective for ‘heavy’. With the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 03 putter head coming in at 383 grams, the weight really has gone to Mizuno’s head.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The reason for this is that with the standard Mizuno M.Craft putter, Mizuno found that most users made their putters heavier by using the bigger weights from the supplied adjustable kit. You can still do this with the M.Craft OMOI 03 putter as there are two 3g and 13g weights to replace the standard 8g weights in the sole to vary the weight across a range of 20g.

(Image credit: MHopley)

At address, the face balanced M.Craft OMOI 03 head is quite compact as forgiving mallet putters go and the blade length is shorter than the 01 and 02 blade models. It is made from forged 1025 carbon steel and then the 3° face is milled to give it not only a premium look but also a very good feel.

(Image credit: Mhopley)

The head does feel heavier, especially with the heavier weight options in, and the balance is very different to a regular weighted putter. I got on better with the lighter or the heavier weight options in, but then again I am happy with a regular weighted putter. Go to the max on the weights and the face balanced design does create a very stable putter for those who can get a little lively with their hands.

(Image credit: Mhopley)

The M.Craft OMOI 03 tested came in the Blue Ion colour shown, but can also be ordered in Double Nickel and Black Ion for a stealth look, which you can see in the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 01 putter review. Not many companies do blue well, but as it is their corporate colour, Mizuno consistently get it right.

On the OMOI 03, the blue shades from the shadows created by the shape of the trailing edge create the alignment lines you need, which are augmented by a single black line on the trailing edge, which looks pretty cool. After a bit of use the blue finish can start to show some signs of wear on the sole, so look after it and it will look good for longer.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The shaft and grip are also lighter than normal to increase the feel of the weight in the head and the Lamkin Sink Fit Pistol putter grip offers great stability for your upper hand. The mid-sized, single width design extends upwards into a triangular pistol shape at the top for impressive control.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Like the 01 and 02 putters, the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 03 is a premium specialist putter that offers very good adjustability for those who prefer a heavier putter. The compact nature of the mallet head will suit better players as it combines a decent level of forgiveness with the feel of forged steel.