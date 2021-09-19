Mizuno is back in the putter market with the launch of the M.Craft models. We test them out on the course and deliver our verdict...

Mizuno M.Craft Putters Review

Given the buttery soft feel of its forged irons, we had high hopes for Mizuno’s new forged putter line and it didn’t disappoint.

For 2021, it launched three new models and we particularly enjoyed the #4, a wide blade shape with a short slant hosel for some toe hang and the blue ion finish, one of three available.

It sets up beautifully behind the ball and with the long-ish white sightline provides enough assistance with alignment.

We holed putter after putt with this from short range (14 six footers in a row, in fact). The just flowed really smoothly in our stroke and the squaring of the club face seemed to happed naturally.

The stock grip is pleasant too – it’s not too large and is quite firm feeling but fitted our hands perfectly.

Each putter is forged from premium 1025 mild carbon steel and then CNC milled to create the most precise shape and alignment, but this also creates a buttery soft feel without at the detriment of speed.

They also come with an additional weight kit that includes two 3 gram weights and two 13 gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8 gram fitted weights to fine tune the feel, although the stock set up worked perfectly well for us.

We also tested the face-balanced number 3 model in black, the largest of the three models with its half-moon shape as well as the number 1 blade in the blue ion finish. There is also a white satin finish available.

Visually, this putter is stunning. The shapes are traditional with no frills but have a classy, subtle polish to them and the short slant hosel on the blade flows into the head beautifully. The blue ion finish stands out surprisingly well from the grass but looks like it might fade over time.

The shape of the Lamkin Deep Etched corded grip fitted perfectly in our hands, although some will prefer a grip that offers a softer, more tacky feel.

The mill patternon the face is reminiscent of Scotty Cameron faces from years gone by and is quite shallow overall, which means there’s still a noticeable sound at impact.

Consequently, these putters don’t feel as soft as you might expect, but nor do they feel hard or harsh. In fact, there’s a nice balance of feedback and forgiveness, especially in the number 3 shape offering more stability on those all too common off-centre strikes.

Whether they perform for you will be dependent on getting the correct length, head shape and accompanying weight setting. The stock 8g weights felt good for us but it’s nice to be able to adapt the feel with the different options if they don’t suit your tempo.