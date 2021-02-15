In this Cleveland Frontline putters review, we put the Elevado model through its paces to see how the feel and performance stacked up

Cleveland Frontline Putters Review

Cleveland doesn’t get many headlines for its putters, but its models are well worthy of your consideration if looking for the best putters in 2021.

The Frontline Elevado is the mid-mallet in the Frontline family, which has been extended in 2021 to include more head shapes and hosel options.

The head of the Elevado model we tested looks compact at address and it feels like there’s a good amount of weight there, which can be very helpful for maintaining the rhythm and tempo of your stroke.

The fangs that extend back frame the ball nicely and there’s a short white line marking the centre of the clubface. There isn’t a lot going on in terms of alignment aids, but the putter naturally sits very square at address and that simpler look will appeal to someone who likes their putters to look more traditional but could benefit from the added forgiveness of a larger head than a blade.

There are visible tungsten weights in the heel and toe of the face that brings the centre of gravity forward, and the forged aluminium face is designed to add speed to off-centre hits. These technologies work together to start the ball straighter and with more consistent speed – and we were impressed with the general accuracy.

A by-product of shifting all that weight forward is that it sounds quite tinny at impact and produces a lively feel off the face. This will take a bit of getting used to if you’re more familiar with putters with softer feel and inserts, but it doesn’t detract from the performance.

The stock Lamkin grip is one of the best putter grips on the market as it’s reasonably chunky, feels good in the hands and has a flat face to help you feel square.

There are seven head shapes in total available in the Frontline range. The 4.0 is an Anser-style blade, the Cero is a semi-circle mallet and the Iso is a more square mallet. In 2021, Cleveland added the Frontline 2.0 Flow Neck, Frontline 8.0 Slant Neck/Single Bend, Frontline 10.5 Slant Neck/Single Bend, Frontline Elevado Plumber’s Neck.