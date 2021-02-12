Cleveland has announced the launch of six new models within its popular Frontline putter range ahead of the 2021 season.

Cleveland Frontline Putter Range Expanded For 2021

Cleveland has announced the launch of six new models within its popular Frontline putter range.

The Frontline family is undoubtedly one of the best putters on the market in terms of value for money and the new models make it an even more enticing offering suitable for more stroke types.

As with the original Frontline models, the weights in the putter face have been shifted forward, meaning that golfers can enjoy straighter putts with better aim and more consistent distance, even when the sweetspot is missed.

This technology is great for higher handicapper who struggle with consistently hitting the middle of the putter face.

Joe Miller, Cleveland Golf’s European Product Expert, said of the new putter range, “Having weight as close to the face surface as possible while maximising MOI, provides the straightest putts on mishits ever measured. Frontline technology has eliminated the mishits. No matter where you hit on the insert, the ball will go straight and the same distance.”

“This line-up, with additional models and builds, provides all options for players to uniquely align at impact, delivering the face on the target line, while making the sweet spot ridiculously large.”

The new Frontline putters are manufactured to fit any stroke and the offering of single bend and slant necks shafts mean there’s a Frontline model to fit every golfer’s game.

The six new heads in the Frontline range are the Frontline 2.0 Flow Neck; Frontline 8.0 Slant Neck/Single Bend; Frontline 10.5 Slant Neck/Single Bend;Frontline Elevado Plumber’s Neck.

The new Frontline Blade models have an RRP of £159 and Frontline Modern Mallet Models have an RRP of £179.

All six new models will be available from UK and Ireland retailers on March 2oth, 2021.

