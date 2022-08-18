TaylorMade Kalea Premier Rescue Review
The makers of the original 'rescue' club bring you their new all-singing, all-dancing hybrid for ladies
A brilliant upgrade to the TaylorMade Women's Kalea, the all-new 'Premier' hybrid certainly lives up to its namesake and is every bit the premium rescue club. An absolute must-have addition to every ladies golf bag.
Ideal long iron replacement
Performs well out of the rough
distance and elevation to your approach shots.
Some will prefer a smaller, sleeker clubhead
Do you carry a hybrid (or two or three like me) and if not why not? In my opinion, these are the most versatile clubs a lady can have in their golf bag. Bigger than an iron yet still small enough to control, their design makes them incredibly easy to use. You can hit them from virtually every scenario on the golf course. In fact, every time I take a complete beginner to the driving range the first club I hand them is a hybrid (opens in new tab).
TaylorMade has invested heavily in the brilliant new Kalea Premier line of clubs for ladies and if you like what you've read so far (read my Kalea Driver (opens in new tab) and Kalea Fairway Wood (opens in new tab) reviews) then there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that you'll love the hybrids. These indispensable clubs boast the same lovely aesthetics as the driver and fairway woods, with a classy blue clubhead that sparkles like glitter in the sun. The crown has a sweeping curved white accent around the perimeter and the clear white top line edge really helps frame the golf ball nicely.
The shaping of the head is spot-on although it must be said some golfers may prefer a smaller, sleeker clubhead. This is because the Premier Rescue is built upon forgiveness (opens in new tab) thanks to a generously sized head, along with Twist Face technology which promotes increased consistency on mishits on the low-heel or high-toe areas of the face.
The V-steel sole has been designed to glide, not dig, by reducing friction with the turf so you'll find it really easy to hit. It's also very handy out of the rough and I even enjoyed using it from shallow-faced fairway bunkers. Additionally my shots seemed to have a high ball flight and landed softly which is ideal for a hybrid, and this is thanks to the carefully-positioned centre of gravity low in the head and a Speed Pocket behind the face to enhance ball speed.
There are four loft options allowing you to replace all of your long irons (4, 5, 6 & 7) with these much easier-to-use rescue clubs.
Every hybrid in the Kalea Premier line-up is custom-built to suit your unique swing technique and needs, which really does ensure that you get the most performance out of the club. It also allows you to select the right combination of hybrids to blend seamlessly through the bag from fairway woods to short irons.
Overall it is no surprise to me that TaylorMade (opens in new tab) has called this a Premier Rescue because, along with the rest of the range, it has set a high bar that will be hard to surpass in future models.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
