TaylorMade Kalea Premier Rescue Review

Do you carry a hybrid (or two or three like me) and if not why not? In my opinion, these are the most versatile clubs a lady can have in their golf bag. Bigger than an iron yet still small enough to control, their design makes them incredibly easy to use. You can hit them from virtually every scenario on the golf course. In fact, every time I take a complete beginner to the driving range the first club I hand them is a hybrid (opens in new tab).

TaylorMade has invested heavily in the brilliant new Kalea Premier line of clubs for ladies and if you like what you've read so far (read my Kalea Driver (opens in new tab) and Kalea Fairway Wood (opens in new tab) reviews) then there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that you'll love the hybrids. These indispensable clubs boast the same lovely aesthetics as the driver and fairway woods, with a classy blue clubhead that sparkles like glitter in the sun. The crown has a sweeping curved white accent around the perimeter and the clear white top line edge really helps frame the golf ball nicely.

The shaping of the head is spot-on although it must be said some golfers may prefer a smaller, sleeker clubhead. This is because the Premier Rescue is built upon forgiveness (opens in new tab) thanks to a generously sized head, along with Twist Face technology which promotes increased consistency on mishits on the low-heel or high-toe areas of the face.

The V-steel sole has been designed to glide, not dig, by reducing friction with the turf so you'll find it really easy to hit. It's also very handy out of the rough and I even enjoyed using it from shallow-faced fairway bunkers. Additionally my shots seemed to have a high ball flight and landed softly which is ideal for a hybrid, and this is thanks to the carefully-positioned centre of gravity low in the head and a Speed Pocket behind the face to enhance ball speed.

There are four loft options allowing you to replace all of your long irons (4, 5, 6 & 7) with these much easier-to-use rescue clubs.

Every hybrid in the Kalea Premier line-up is custom-built to suit your unique swing technique and needs, which really does ensure that you get the most performance out of the club. It also allows you to select the right combination of hybrids to blend seamlessly through the bag from fairway woods to short irons.

Overall it is no surprise to me that TaylorMade (opens in new tab) has called this a Premier Rescue because, along with the rest of the range, it has set a high bar that will be hard to surpass in future models.