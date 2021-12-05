Footjoy Traditions Women’s Shoe Review

Footjoy are the mark makers when it comes to a traditional golf shoe. Although the look is very authentic the performance is up to the minute. Holding the comfort of a tennis shoe yet the style of the late, great Mickey Wright these ooze 1960’s fairway glamour.

They go on and come off with ease thanks to the supportive yet flexible Achilles pad. This serves to keep your heel in the place with zero rubbing. The shoe boasts a super-cushioned foam under foot which is extremely light and gives great bounce as you walk. This we’d expect from a more sporty design but it's good to see it in these.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)



The synthetic leather upper comes with a one year waterproof warranty as with so many of Footjoy’s shoes. This usually surpasses that timeframe by miles. The shoes are so easy to clean with a quick wipe and they keep the wet stuff out without causing your feet to sweat. The amount of worm casts out there at the moment we were glad to have a decent golf towel on the bag, especially wearing the white pair of Traditions. Each wipe they looked like new which was impressive.

Available in 4 colour choices. All Black, all white, white/blue and the rather snazzy white/tartan. The tartan option are a grey tartan so would be a subtle vintage hint in an outfit. Really smart and great performance.

So what about the traction?

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

So it looks good but how does the performance stack up out on a somewhat soggy course? Pretty well, given that this shoe boasts renewable spikes you shouldn't ever start to find your feet slipping at the top of your swing.

There are 6 Pulsar LP cleats fitted on the sole of each shoe and as with all Softspikes cleats they boast incredible traction. Keeping you steady throughout the Winter months. Because they are renewable you can opt for any cleats that use the PNS system when replacing them, check out our Best Spikes Guide for the ones we rate.

We found they didn't get too claggy either, some cleats collect half the worm casts on the course during a round but these remained fairly free of debris. Plus they looked fab worn alongside the Footjoy HydroTour Trousers keeping our ankles dry whilst prancing through the odd puddle.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

A smart shoe that gives you a spring in your step and style in your golfing wardrobe whilst keeping your feet dry and comfy. At £94.99 reasonably priced for a shoe that looks like it should cost more.