Footjoy Traditions Women’s Shoe Review
A beautifully crafted traditional shoe from Footjoy. Tried and tested in all manner of conditions on the course and range
Classy looking and incredibly light and comfortable from the first wear, this isn't always the case for a more "traditional" looking shoe
-
+
Classical and stylish design
-
+
Great choice of 4 colour-ways, including a grey tartan
-
+
Comfortable from the first wear
-
-
Wish these were available in a MyJoy option so we could design our own
-
-
The foam is so light we aren't sure how well it will hold up over time, watch this space as we will be living in these
Footjoy are the mark makers when it comes to a traditional golf shoe. Although the look is very authentic the performance is up to the minute. Holding the comfort of a tennis shoe yet the style of the late, great Mickey Wright these ooze 1960’s fairway glamour.
They go on and come off with ease thanks to the supportive yet flexible Achilles pad. This serves to keep your heel in the place with zero rubbing. The shoe boasts a super-cushioned foam under foot which is extremely light and gives great bounce as you walk. This we’d expect from a more sporty design but it's good to see it in these.
The synthetic leather upper comes with a one year waterproof warranty as with so many of Footjoy’s shoes. This usually surpasses that timeframe by miles. The shoes are so easy to clean with a quick wipe and they keep the wet stuff out without causing your feet to sweat. The amount of worm casts out there at the moment we were glad to have a decent golf towel on the bag, especially wearing the white pair of Traditions. Each wipe they looked like new which was impressive.
Available in 4 colour choices. All Black, all white, white/blue and the rather snazzy white/tartan. The tartan option are a grey tartan so would be a subtle vintage hint in an outfit. Really smart and great performance.
So what about the traction?
So it looks good but how does the performance stack up out on a somewhat soggy course? Pretty well, given that this shoe boasts renewable spikes you shouldn't ever start to find your feet slipping at the top of your swing.
There are 6 Pulsar LP cleats fitted on the sole of each shoe and as with all Softspikes cleats they boast incredible traction. Keeping you steady throughout the Winter months. Because they are renewable you can opt for any cleats that use the PNS system when replacing them, check out our Best Spikes Guide for the ones we rate.
We found they didn't get too claggy either, some cleats collect half the worm casts on the course during a round but these remained fairly free of debris. Plus they looked fab worn alongside the Footjoy HydroTour Trousers keeping our ankles dry whilst prancing through the odd puddle.
A smart shoe that gives you a spring in your step and style in your golfing wardrobe whilst keeping your feet dry and comfy. At £94.99 reasonably priced for a shoe that looks like it should cost more.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
