Ram FX77 Iron Review: This Might Be The Best Value Iron On The Market
Joel Tadman attempts to find out if the Ram FX77 irons represent the best value for money golfers can get right now
With the Ram FX77 irons, you get an awful lot of performance for the price. This appears to be a well-made, user-friendly iron built for the average golfer seeking more consistent approach shots from new clubs but on a tight budget.
-
+
Pleasing looks
-
+
Lively, stable feel
-
+
Tight dispersion
-
-
Some will need more launch
-
-
Finish isn't overly hard wearing
Why The Ram FX77 Might Be The Best Value Iron On The Market
We’re living in uncertain, volatile times right now and for many people relatively new to the game or considering starting it up, investing in a premium new set of clubs is much further down the priority list than it used to be. But I’ve stumbled upon one of the cheapest full sets of irons around that I think represents some of the best value for money on the market.
VIDEO: Watch Joel Tadman test the Ram FX77 irons on the golf course
Ram is a brand name many will be familiar with. It has a long and storied history, with major champions Tom Watson and Nick Price just some of the big names that have used its gear to great effect down the years. Fast forward to today and Ram occupies the affordable space, claiming to offer products that perform but without the hefty price tags across multiple categories, including hardware, apparel and footwear. It’s a theory I was keen to put to the test when I received a full set of the FX77 irons, which you can buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) in the UK for a mere £299.99.
On first inspection, it’s hard not to be impressed with what you get for your money here. These irons follow the current trend of being a hollow-headed, players distance iron that looks from afar like a muscleback, just like on the TaylorMade P770 and Mizuno Pro 225. The finish is premium and elegant and the shaping pleasing on the eye. There’s a smidge of offset at address and the topline thickness is generous enough to inspire confidence without looking thick or chunky.
So the FX77 irons pass the aesthetics test and they score highly for feel too. These irons feel reassuringly solid for the price. The heat treated 17-4 stainless steel faces are lively and there’s a healthy amount of stability off centre to forgive a poor swing. In terms of performance, I tested the Ram FX77 up against the Mizuno Pro 225 on the GCQuad launch monitor, mostly because they share a similar construction and identical lofts (the 7-irons are both 30°) but coming in at £200 per club, I was curious to see what sacrifice, if any, you have to accept in the Ram.
In truth, the performance was comparable in many areas. The Ram FX77 was a little slower off the face and launched lower. Spin was similar and overall, the Mizuno was around three yards longer than the Ram FX77. This shows that the Ram offers plenty of bang for your buck, coming in at a quarter of the price of the Mizuno Pro 225.
The low launch and ball flight is a concern, especially given I was actually testing the Ram in a US Composites graphite shaft, which you would expect to flight the ball higher than steel. Slower swingers will likely struggle even more to get the ball high enough to maximise carry distance as well as stopping power but these irons are certainly playable enough for the majority of mid and high handicappers.
The trait that really surprised us was the accuracy. We had an alarmingly high control of left-to-right dispersion. Once we had acclimatised to the feel of the graphite shaft, we were peppering pins at Peterborough Milton Golf Club on nearly every swing. Yes, I was in the groove, but the consistency of the performance is worth highlighting and backed up by the results I experienced on the course. The other thing to point out is that while the finish looked great when the irons were new, the heads did seem to scuff and scratch quite easily, so it might be worth investing in a set of golf iron headcovers for protection while stored in your bag.
There’s a strong case to be made for the Ram FX77 irons being right at the top of the best budget irons on the golf market right now. With pleasing looks, a powerful, consistent feel and strong ball flight, there’s so much to like for the modest price. Available in 4-PW in graphite or steel and in three shaft flex options, there is enough choice to find the set make up that will work best for you.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
