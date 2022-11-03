PXG 0211 2022 Driver Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PXG’s 0211 family of metalwoods has caused something of a stir over the last few years. By offering aspirational aesthetics and solid performance at a more affordable price, the Arizona-based brand has certainly piqued the interested of golfers around the world.

We were particularly impressed by the playability of the original PXG 0211 driver. It was easy to launch and forgiving. It also had a stealthy, premium look and the sort of varied fitting options you’d expect from a more expensive model. This combination made it a formidable contender on our list of best golf drivers. When we heard that a new version was set to launch, we were keen to see how PXG would move things forward without driving the price tag upwards.

I recently tested the new 0211 driver on TrackMan at Kings Golf Studio and on the golf course. I hit it up against the previous generation as well as my current gamer - the TaylorMade Stealth Plus.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to highlight is the change to the look of the driver. Gone is the two-tone crown with the triangular alignment aid. You will also notice there is no changeable weight in the rear of the sole. Instead, what you get is something more stripped back. The distinctive PXG sole logo remains but the shape is more classically rounded. There is less going on on the crown with the modern matte black finish contrasting the white alignment aids. At address it looks a little more compact behind the ball. Some golfers may prefer the more generous, confidence-inspiring footprint of the old driver but for me, the aesthetics have been neatly refined. There is no doubt this is an aspirational, inviting-looking driver.

It is a similar story with the feel too. The previous version had a fairly loud, high-pitched impact sound. That’s been toned down here which creates a more powerful sensation through impact.

For my launch monitor testing, I had both generation PXG drivers set up exactly the same (10.5˚ with a Diamana Black X flex shaft). I hit both drivers, plus my current TaylorMade Stealth Plus using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. The data is shown below.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing I noticed, before going through the data, was the lower flight from the new model - the peak height was around 5 yards less and much closer to what I’d expect from my TaylorMade Stealth Plus. As you can see it was launching 1.5˚ lower and spinning a fraction less. And yet, I was getting five yards more carry distance from the new model. My hunch is that the new shape moves a little faster through the air (you can see a bump in clubhead speed).

Ultimately what impressed me most about the PXG 0211 2022 driver was how close it was in performance to my gamer. The TaylorMade Stealth Plus has been a superb performer for me this year and there really is very little to choose between the two. That the PXG is around $300 less would suggest there is some serious value for money to be had.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, it’s worth mentioning how it performed on the golf course. I used it on a typically wet and windy autumn day in the UK. It wasn’t the distance that impressed most here but the amount of control I had. Whilst the new 0211 might not be quite as easy to launch as the old version, it is still easy to hit and the stronger ball flight helped me in the wind.

Given the improved aesthetics and performance, it is fair to say the new PXG 0211 driver, coming in at $299, represents even better value for money than its predecessor. It might not have the bells and whistles tech of some of the more premium models you’ll find on the market but the overall performance makes it a serious contender.