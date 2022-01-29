Cobra LTDx Hybrid Review

Cobra’s new release LTDx family includes a choice of standard and one length hybrids. We tested the new LTDx standard hybrid in a 21° (4H) head, the replacement for the Cobra Radspeed hybrid which stood out last year for performance and affordability.



(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

There’s a blend of old and new technology in this club which makes it attractive to anyone who can’t hit long irons high enough or struggles to hit those clubs from the rough.

In a nod to Cobra’s baffler clubs of the last decade, the LTDx hybrid is built with split rails on the sole which zip over tight turf and help glide through rough without any loss of speed.

It’s also Cobra's first hybrid featuring Pwrshell Technology and an L-cup face design forged from a thin and strong stainless steel, producing 17% more flex, for faster ball speed and higher launch across the face.

Behind the ball, Cobra LTDx hybrid has a muted black matt finish on the head, midway between the shinier Radspeed and the bulkier deep grey head of the Cobra King Tec.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

The King Tec was highly adjustable with moveable weights. This hybrid isn’t but there’s plenty of innovation on show here, particularly Cobra PWR-COR technology. Engineers have used multi-material internal and external weights to move weight low and forward in the clubface, to lower spin and deliver faster ball speed on strike.

Low in the face is a trouble spot for lots of golfers when hitting fairway woods and hybrids, so in theory placing the help here should bring real benefit where it matters, on the course.

I tested this hybrid at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club in Durham, on TrackMan and on the range. The par-3 5th is 218 yards and perfect place to see how the Cobra performs against the most forgiving hybrids. Out of five balls, two were flag high right, one long left and two around 20 feet short. I also practiced hitting a soft cut into the 211 yard 10th hole, which worked out nicely after just a couple of swings.

This hybrid is fun to hit. Cobra says it has replaced its E9 face with a variable thickness design called H.O.T Face and tuned it for better speed. It feels thin at impact, the ball zips off and it was easy to pick off tighter and sloping lies.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

On TrackMan, distance was respectable for a 21° hybrid. I’d use this instead of a 3-iron and 212.2 yards total distance is plenty long. Only one shot finished left of target line with most fading slightly right. My natural shape is a draw and I found the LTDx hybrid took left out for me, which is rare to find in an off-the-rack hybrid.

Out on the range, I mainly hit fades and if I did miss left, I pulled it.

I put this down to the KBS PGR (Player’s Graphite Iron) shaft which has the tolerance of steel but the weight and playability of graphite. The stout tolerance makes the club harder to overpower and makes it feel more like you’re swinging a long iron.

The only downside to this set-up is that the head feels light and I didn’t get a feeling of load at the top of the swing or any heft at address.

If you’re looking for a highly playable hybrid that neutralises your tendency to draw or hook the ball, this would be a great option. Golfers who tend to naturally fade or slice the ball, may not get the distance they want from a club that seems biased to straight and fade hitting.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

At £199 and available at retail across Europe from February 11, 2022, Cobra LTDx hybrid is a good value hybrid, based on performance and technology, compared to other leading brands.

The standard LTDx hybrid is available in 2H (17°), 3H (19°), 4H (21°) 5H (24°) and 6H (28°) with the KBS PGI premium aftermarket shaft in (80-S, 70-R, 60-A) and a Lamkin Crossline (58+) grip.