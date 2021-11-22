Inside Kings Golf Studio: The UK's Largest Indoor Golf Facility

Kings Golf Studio in East Grinstead opened in May 2021 with nine indoor simulator bays, all kitted out with Trackman launch monitors. We wanted to see what Kings Golf Studio - the UKs largest indoor golf facility - had to offer so we took a tour and spent an hour hitting shots in one of the simulator bays.

The first thing to say about Kings Golf Studio is that it can be considered both a serious facility for those golfers looking to improve their games and an entertainment venue for all, regardless of how regularly you play the game. Think of it as a high tech indoor driving range.

Each simulator bay has a Trackman launch monitor that follows the flight of your shots. You can either choose to play one of the pre-loaded golf courses (there are lots of top venues to choose from) or head to the range and use the club and ball flight data to gain an insight into your game. During our visit, we tried both.

Using the simulators to play one of the courses is great fun. We played the front nine at Royal Birkdale and were impressed by how realistic the graphics were and how well the ball flights were picked up. Of course, as you are hitting off a mat, every lie is perfect and we played with some fairly generous gimmes so the scoring was certainly better than it would have been in real life… But we weren’t complaining!

For those looking to work on their games, the range practice option is well worth using. From finding out how far each club in the bag goes to monitoring swing changes, there are a host of ways to use the technology. We did some golf ball testing and the data perfectly highlighted subtle but important differences between the models we were hitting.

At the back of each bay is a seating area so those who aren't hitting can relax and enjoy their drinks. There is also a putting green with PuttView that tracks the roll of the ball. Unsurprisingly, this area is often also used for Putt Pong!

At the back of each bay is a seating area so those who aren’t hitting can relax and enjoy their drinks. There is also a putting green with PuttView that tracks the roll of the ball. Unsurprisingly, this area is often also used for Putt Pong!

For those serious golfers, there is also an Elite Performance Room. The technology in here includes Swing Catalyst, Gears 3D and Trackman 4 to allow the coaches to provide in-depth swing analysis. Golfers can also use this part of the facility to get custom fitted into an extensive choice of different brands. You can find out more about this on the Kings Golf Studio website.

Away from the golf, there is a bar, pool tables, a cinema room and a whopping 17 TV screens showing live sport! Crucially, the relaxed atmosphere created an inclusive environment that we really enjoyed. So whether you fancy trying your hand at golf for the first time or you’re a serious player looking to improve, there is something for here everyone.