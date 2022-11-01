Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway 2022 Great Big Bertha Driver Review

The clubs in Callaway’s latest Great Big Bertha line always incorporate the “best of the best” technology and features. As a result, this new-for-2023, US only (for now) ultra-premium driver incorporates everything you can imagine – lightweight components, ultra-light UST Helium Nanocore shaft, Triaxial carbon crown, forged carbon sole, Jailbreak speed frame, clubface designed by Artificial Intelligence, soft Winn Dri-Tac Lite grip, and even a distinct sage green finish. It all adds up to a very lightweight driver (30 grams lighter than the Rogue ST Max driver) that’s designed to generate loads of carry, trajectory, clubhead speed, overall distance, and forgiveness.

So how does it all add up? In our testing, there were surprises – both good and otherwise. The good was headlined by the overall distance. It was long – more so than some of the other best golf drivers from this year I’ve tried. My first shot with it was on a short par-4 hole I’m very familiar with. The tee shot traveled right down the center and ended up nearly pin high – easily 15 yards longer than any attempt with other drivers. Contact felt excellent – solid and with an impact sound just loud enough to let you know you crushed it - and I'd comfortably place it among the most forgiving drivers of today.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

But here’s the thing – the shaft felt whippy. In fact, I’m used to a lifelong right-to-left draw. And this club consistently produced a left-to-right fade, in spite of the in-built draw bias. I tried slowing down the swing, stepping into it, abbreviating the backswing, changing the backswing angle, smoothing out the tempo and choking down. But shots still followed the power fade pattern. Yet it’s hard to argue with the distance this club can generate. Later in the first round, I hit a greenside trap that I rarely reach. I even tried it side-by-side against a TaylorMade Stealth driver and found this to edge that one out in distance so to me the $700 price tag is somewhat justified. The trajectory was spot on too – piercing through the sky exactly how I like. My second round with it produced identical overall results.

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Then there are the aesthetics. This clubhead is finished in a shiny sage green that almost looks light gray, depending on the angle you view it from. I honestly feared that I wouldn’t like that – I think every driver I’ve ever played has been black or very dark. It’s just what I’m used to. But this one was very easy to acclimate to at address. The shaping is nice and roundish, which is a simple and conservative look that many golfers will prefer as they’re standing over the ball.

The sole combines a steel soleplate and forged carbon. There’s a weave pattern in the carbon portion. And I kept thinking it was dirty when looking at it – even though it was just the weave showing through in the sun. Not sure why it bothered me, but it was definitely noticeable. I even tried rubbing it with a towel twice. The second time, I consciously reminded myself it was probably just the weave, but it honestly looked as if it had accumulated smudges. To my surprise, it was sparkling clean.