Titleist Velocity Golf Ball Review

The Titleist Velocity was created for golfers who wanted a premium playable distance ball at an affordable price point.

Flick open a sleeve and you’ll find a classic looking Titleist golf ball with numbers in eye catching orange.

It’s hard to the touch and a little slippy which gives away the fact it’s a two-piece multi-layer ball unlike the Titleist ProV1 and ProV1x which are made from a 100% urethane cover.

The name gives it away.

This ball is designed to be fast, fast off the face and through the air – delivering the extra yards that golfers with slower swing speeds and mid to high handicaps crave.

Titleist says the Velocity delivers maximum distance through a combination of clever aerodynamics, core and cover technologies which are meant to produce a higher trajectory for longer shots that stop quicker.

Testing this ball in a 20 mph wind over 18 holes on an Autumn day, I found these claims were solid.

The Titleist Velocity launched high off my driver face, held its flight well and stopped quickly with long, mid and short irons.

The LSX core and thinner Naz+ cover are meant to increase ball speed and lower spin rates.

Cover and core aerodynamics add speed to Titleist's Velocity distance ball (Image credit: Martin Hopley)

On three well struck mid-irons, the Velocity took off with a fast trajectory that was penetrating but looked like the ball was gliding through the breeze.

This was a fun enjoyable feeling and something many golfers will like if they want to flight their shots more.

Moving inside to test the Velocity on a launch monitor, I experienced consistent ball speeds – between 115 and 117 mph – with my 7-iron, good apex height, acceptable dispersion and comparable distance (on driver and irons) to better player models.

There are lots of long game benefits to pegging up a Velocity but you’ll have to be prepared to sacrifice performance and precision on and around the greens.

As with most of the best distance golf balls, Velocity is meant to play faster and longer with low spin.

This profile was accurate when I tested it on a variety of greenside shots, long and short range putts.

Playing a stock low checking pitch, this ball spins less and releases more.

When putting, Titleist Velocity felt firm and hot off the face, makes an audible click sound and lacks the responsive feel that you find in the best golf balls.

Titleist describes the Velocity as offering ‘playable greenside feel,’ which is a nod to the fact that the ball does okay on short shots but is not providing the level of performance gains with wedge and putter that it offers for your driver and irons.

Finally, in this Titleist Velocity golf ball review, we tested the plain white version.

If you want to brighten up your golf game, it is available in a range of matte finish colours, including green, orange and pink – ideal for finding among leaves and mud during Winter golf.