Titleist AVX Golf Ball 2018 Review
We tested the AVX up against Pro V1 and Pro V1x to see how the performance compared
The 2018 Titleist AVX is a curious offering in the premium category that could well suit more player types than you might think. For players who like a soft-feeling ball, a switch may also provide added distance off the tee thanks to the lower spin and longer iron shots. Already low spin players need to consider if the lower driver flight or longer iron shots would be beneficial to them. The reduction in short game control over Pro V1 and Pro V1x is fairly limited, but it is just about noticeable, especially on chips and pitches from tight lies. The only way to know if AVX would be the best option from the Titleist premium family is by trying them all out on the course and looking at the flight windows, the distance and how the ball reacts into and around the green but our opinion is that it is a worthy alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x that provides a greater separation in performance.
-
+
Lower spin will deliver more distance on all full shots for most golfers. Certainly feels softer than Pro V1 and Pro V1 and offers a more penetrating driver flight
-
-
Doesn't spin as much around the green as Pro V1 and Pro V1x. Not everyone will want more distance with irons and lower driver spin
2018 Titleist AVX Ball Review - We tested the new Titleist AVX up against Pro V1 and Pro V1x to see how the feel and performance compared
2018 Titleist AVX Ball Review
Aimed at The Titleist AVX ball is aimed at players who prefer a soft feel as well as all-round, tour-level performance
Key technology AVX stands for alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x, sitting alongside them in the premium category but offering the lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel.
It does this thanks to a high speed, low compression core and a new high flex casing layer, which enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance. The GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long lasting durability. A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, consistently low trajectory.
How we tested We were fitted for the AVX ball on the range using Trackman before heading out to the Duchess course at Woburn Golf Club to test it against our the Pro V1 and Pro V1x. On a subsequent day we tested AVX on the GCQuad launch monitor against Pro V1 and Pro V1x for a 40-yard pitch and full shots with Pitching wedge, 7-iron, 4-iron and driver.
GM Review
Looks We never thought we'd be writing about the look of a ball in a review but AVX does have a noticeably different appearance to Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The dimples are more paddling pool in shape - straight down at the sides rather than rounded like a shallow bowl - a design which contributes to the lower ball flight with the driver.
Feel The longer the shot, the softer the AVX feels at impact. On drives and iron shots it feels noticeably softer and more springy than Pro V1 and Pro V1x, while this reduces on pitch and chip shots. On putts, the difference in feel is fairly negligible.
Control While AVX didn’t quite have the short game spin of Pro V1 or Pro V1x, it flew a touch higher with all iron shots, providing stopping power by offsetting the lower spin. In some situations this meant we could hit one less club, providing a little more control of dispersion.
Distance As a low-spin player, the 300rpm lower spin off the tee AVX delivered didn’t improve distance but for many it will be the opposite. On-course testing proved that total distance was similar to Pro V1x, but AVX had a lower flight resulting in shorter carries but more roll out on landing.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
