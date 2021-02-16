In this TaylorMade Tour Response ball review, we wanted to see if it offered great all round performance at a competitive price

TaylorMade Tour Response Ball Review

In the Tour Response golf ball, TaylorMade is offering a cast urethane covered ball that comes in at around £10 less per dozen than the brand’s premium TP5 and TP5x balls, which has been updated for 2021.

The Tour Response has been launched along its sister ball the Soft Response, which is a softer-feeling ball with an ionomer cover instead of urethane.

In the long game testing, we found the Tour Response was a touch longer for our above-average swing speed than the Soft Response and comparable with the 2019 TP5 ball.

It produced a consistent flight and seemed easy to control in windy conditions, will well struck shots holding their line and maintaining good distance into the wind.

It is when we got towards the green that the Tour Response really came into its own. We set up one test – a pitch from around 30 yards into a firm green – and hit a series of wedge shots with the Tour Response.

There was no doubt the Tour Response just offered a greater amount of spin control on the greens than the Soft Response. Checking quickly on the second bounce, we felt as if we could be aggressive and committed when chipping toward the green.

For many amateurs, this is where a premium, urethane covered ball really comes into its own and the Tour Response certainly offered good spin control.

The Tour Response is certainly closer, both in terms of price and performance, to the brand’s flagship offerings in the TP5 and TP5x. If you are looking for that little more control around the greens compared to most other mid-priced golf balls, especially when pitching and chipping, then the Tour Response ball is well worth putting in play if you want to save a few pounds with limited sacrifice.