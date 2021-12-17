Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Golf Hybrid Jacket Review
In this Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Golf Hybrid Jacket review, Joel Tadman puts it in play out on the course
Warm, trendy and playable - this jacket performs on the course in winter when you need it to, but looks at home off the course too.
-
+
Provides exceptional warmth
-
+
Stretch panels enhance playability
-
+
Versatile styling
-
-
Fit could be more snug
By Joel Tadman published
Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Golf Hybrid Jacket Review
We Under Armour's latest thermal mid layer to the test out on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.
How tall am I/what is my build?
6 foot 2”, so relatively tall and slim.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I’m often between medium and large with mid layers and jackets and in size medium this came up marginally on the big side but only by a fraction. It comes in sizes S-XXL.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
For cold outings on the links, this offering from Under Armour is designed to keep you warm while looking the part. It’s thin enough to not feel bulky and allowing you to combine it easily with other layers like a golf polo shirt or another golf top. The material feels soft and the stretch panels down the side of the torso and inside of the arms ensure you can move unrestricted. Sliding it on really does take the edge off playing on chilly mornings and it’s water repellent too, so it will keep a light shower at bay without having to reach for a waterproof jacket. The elasticated cuffs ensure it won't distract you over the ball by moving up and down and the fit strikes a nice balance of being relatively snug (it probably could have been a touch tighter, although those with a larger figure may disagree) without restricting range of motion when going after a drive.
Any extra details we noticed?
The reflective strips at the back help other golfers see you (and hopefully not hit towards you) in low light conditions. The ColdGear Infrared ceramic print on the inside has breaks in it to enhance stretch (shown above). While this sounds far fetched and is difficult to prove or disprove, the movement available when wearing this jacket is hard to fault. The inside of the pockets is made from a soft, slightly fluffy lining for immediate warmth. They also have zips for more secure storage should you need it.
Can you wear it off the course?
Absolutely, and I already have. In the navy or black colourway it doubles as an excellent sports jacket to wear on walks in the woods or even nipping to the shops on a cold day.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Tiger Spotted Using New Red-Faced TaylorMade Driver At PNC Championship
The 15-time Major champion appears to be testing some new equipment at this year's PNC Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
"Crazy How Good He's Hitting It" - Mike Thomas Impressed By Tiger's Game
Mike Thomas gave a glowing assessment of Tiger's game ahead of the PNC Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
10 Golfers To Watch In 2022
10 Golfers To Watch: We take a look at the men and women who could be in line to step it up and enjoy a big year in 2022.
By Fergus Bisset • Published