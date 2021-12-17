Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Golf Hybrid Jacket Review

We Under Armour's latest thermal mid layer to the test out on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6 foot 2”, so relatively tall and slim.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I’m often between medium and large with mid layers and jackets and in size medium this came up marginally on the big side but only by a fraction. It comes in sizes S-XXL.

(Image credit: Future)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

For cold outings on the links, this offering from Under Armour is designed to keep you warm while looking the part. It’s thin enough to not feel bulky and allowing you to combine it easily with other layers like a golf polo shirt or another golf top. The material feels soft and the stretch panels down the side of the torso and inside of the arms ensure you can move unrestricted. Sliding it on really does take the edge off playing on chilly mornings and it’s water repellent too, so it will keep a light shower at bay without having to reach for a waterproof jacket. The elasticated cuffs ensure it won't distract you over the ball by moving up and down and the fit strikes a nice balance of being relatively snug (it probably could have been a touch tighter, although those with a larger figure may disagree) without restricting range of motion when going after a drive.

(Image credit: Future)

Any extra details we noticed?

The reflective strips at the back help other golfers see you (and hopefully not hit towards you) in low light conditions. The ColdGear Infrared ceramic print on the inside has breaks in it to enhance stretch (shown above). While this sounds far fetched and is difficult to prove or disprove, the movement available when wearing this jacket is hard to fault. The inside of the pockets is made from a soft, slightly fluffy lining for immediate warmth. They also have zips for more secure storage should you need it.

Can you wear it off the course?

Absolutely, and I already have. In the navy or black colourway it doubles as an excellent sports jacket to wear on walks in the woods or even nipping to the shops on a cold day.