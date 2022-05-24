G/FORE Dots Polo Shirt Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I often say with disruptive brands like G/FORE, you fall into two camps: you either get it or you don’t. I have always been attracted to golf clothing which isn’t what you’d call predictable, and predictable is certainly not a word you’d associate with G/FORE, or any of the garments within its stylish spring/summer 2022 collection. This dots design underlines the point of difference. Many brands would have produced a polka dot pattern with uniform sizing; G/FORE’s mix of smaller and larger dots highlight that it’s in its DNA to not conform.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, which was a perfect fit – neither too loose nor too fitted. G/FORE tends to get the perfect length on its polo shirts, too. If you want to wear it untucked – as many people will with a brand like G/FORE – it’s not overly long. You read that correctly – it is possible to look smart if wearing a polo shirt, such as this one, untucked!

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Like all G/FORE gear, the quality is excellent. I enjoyed the soft feel from the moment I first put it on. Made with ultra lightweight and breathable tech pique, it’s extremely comfortable to wear and is very breathable so I didn’t feel hot when the temperatures rose during my testing.

Any extra details you notice?

I really like the collar. G/FORE does this cutaway style collar, which looks really smart and contemporary. The brand excels where small details are concerned. The buttons are soft to touch and the rubberised logo on the neck also get the nod. There are three colors available in this style, white, blue and pink, and in my opinion they all look great.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. The logo on the neck is very subtle, and it looks just like a fashion polo shirt. Anyone who buys a G/FORE polo will find themselves wearing it off the course, even those who’d naturally tend to separate their golf and non golf wardrobes.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: wash inside out. Machine wash warm. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low. Do not dry clean. I’ve not found it necessary to go anywhere near the iron. As with most G/FORE garments, they’re so easy care – hanging up does the job perfectly.