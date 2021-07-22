7 Reasons To Buy The Latest Issue

The latest issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as a FREE 32-page long-game tips supplement. We also hear from golfing legend Butch Harmon and look at how to conquer seven round-defining shots…

1. FREE Ultimate Long-Game Supplement

Take your game to the next level with the help of our Top 25 Coaches.

2. Butch Harmon

We meet the legendary coach to talk about his life in golf and memories of the game’s greats.

3. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

4. Sarah Stirk Joins The GM Team

The Sky Sports Golf presenter starts a monthly column where she’ll discuss a broad range of topics across both the men’s and women’s game.

5. Conquer Seven Round-Defining Shots

PGA Professional Alex Elliott helps you pull off some of the common risk/reward shots you may be confronted with out on the course.

6. Adam Scott

The Australian tells us he’s determined to add to his win at The Masters in 2013 with more Major titles.

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, and look at some of our best drivable par-4s, including the 6th at Heythrop Park (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Andy Hiseman