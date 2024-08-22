Presidents Cup Past Winners - Who Has Won The Most?

As the 16th Presidents Cup draws closer, it’s time to take a closer look at the event’s storied history.

This year’s Presidents Cup will take place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada from September 26-29, with the United States hoping to retain the Cup after winning the 2022 event at Quail Hollow.

The United States team has dominated the International team since the first competition in 1994, winning 12 of 14 matches.

In fact, the Internationals have only won once in 1998, while the 2003 match was tied.

Here is a closer look at the past winners of the Presidents Cup…

1994 Presidents Cup

The United States won the inaugural Presidents Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, beating the Internationals 20-12.

Fred Couples (3-0-0) and Davis Love III (4-0-1) led the way for the USA with unbeaten records, while Jim Gallagher Jr added 3.5 points for the team. Vijay Singh (3-1-1) and Peter Senior (2-1-0) were the only Internationals with winning records.

United States captain: Hale Irwin

International captain: David Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1996 Presidents Cup

The second edition of the event – also held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club – was a lot closer than the first, with the United States edging the Internationals by one point, 16.5-15.5.

With United States leading by just one point heading into the final day, the Americans made their first defense of the Cup by splitting the Sunday singles 6-6. Mark O’Meara (5-0-0) and David Duval (4-0-0) won all of their matches for the USA, while Ernie Els (3-1-1) was the best of the Internationals.

United States captain: Arnold Palmer

International captain: Peter Thomson

1998 Presidents Cup

The 1998 event was the Internationals’ first and only victory so far, beating the Jack Nicklaus-captained USA side 20.5-11.5 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Shigeki Maruyama went a perfect 5-0-0 for the Internationals, while four Americans went without a win. Making his debut in the event, Tiger Woods earned two points for the USA with a record of 2-3-0.

United States captain: Jack Nicklaus

Internationals: Peter Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2000 Presidents Cup

The United States bounced back from their first defeat with their biggest winning margin to date, taking the Internationals down 21.5-10.5 as the event returned to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The USA dominated the foursomes, while Stewart Cink and Davis Love III had perfect 4-0-0 records. Mike Weir (3-2-0) was the best of the Internationals.

United States captain: Ken Venturi

International captain: Peter Thompson

2003 Presidents Cup

In the first and only time in the event’s history, the Cup was shared in 2003 after both teams were tied at 17-17.

With things tied at the end of regulation, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els battled it out in a playoff, but after they weren’t able to be separated through the first three holes, it was decided that the event would end in a draw.

The 2003 competition at Fancourt Hotel and Country Club in George, Western Cape, South Africa, initially scheduled to take place in 2002, was played a year later due to the September 11 attacks in the United States.

United States captain: Jack Nicklaus

Internationals captain: Gary Player

2005 Presidents Cup

In the fourth and last time the event was played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the United States got back to winning ways with an 18.5-15.5 victory over the Internationals.

The match was tied heading into Sunday singles, with the Americans ultimately triumphing to take a three-point win. Chris DiMarco (4-0-1), Jim Furyk (3-0-3) and Phil Mickelson (3-0-2) led the way for the USA, while Retief Goosen (4-0-1) was the best of the Internationals.

United States captain: Jack Nicklaus

Internationals captain: Gary Player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2007 Presidents Cup

In Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus’ final showdown as captains, the United States beat the Internationals 19.5-14.5 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Americans dominated the Thursday and Saturday foursomes, winning every matchup but one, to claim another victory. David Toms (4-0-1) and Scott Verplank (4-0-0) were both unbeaten for the USA, while Mike Weird (3-1-1) contributed 3.5 points for the Internationals.

United States captain: Jack Nicklaus

Internationals captain: Gary Player

2009 Presidents Cup

The eighth Presidents Cup will be remembered for Tiger Woods’ dominance, with the golfing superstar going a perfect 5-0-0 to help the United States win 19.5-14.5 at Harding Park Golf Club in San Francisco, California.

Phil Mickelson was also almost unstoppable with a 4-0-1 record, while Anthony Kim went 3-1-0 on his debut. Vijay Singh’s 3.5 points was the best for the Internationals.

United States captain: Fred Couples

International captain: Greg Norman

2011 Presidents Cup

On the return to Royal Melbourne, the United States triumphed 19-15 over the Internationals.

The Americans fielded a lineup of six rookies, including Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, while Jim Furyk replicated Tiger Woods to go a perfect 5-0-0.

United States captain: Fred Couples

International captain: Greg Norman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2013 Presidents Cup

United States captain Fred Couples claimed a three-peat on his final time as skipper as his side won 18.5-15.5 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Tiger Woods was influential again with 4-1-0, while Jason Dufner (3-1-0) and Zach Johnson (3-1-0) also pitched in with important three points. Jason Day (3-1-1) and Graham DeLaet (3-1-1) were the best of the Internationals.

United States captain: Fred Couples

International captain: Nick Price

2015 Presidents Cup

The Internationals went close to their second victory, but the United States held off the challenge on the final day to claim a 15-5-14.5 win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

Bill Haas (1-1-1) earned the winning point on the final hole to clinch victory for the Americans. Branden Grace’s 5-0-0 and Louis Oosthuizen’s 4-0-1 wasn’t enough for the Internationals.

United States captain: Jay Haas

International captain: Nick Price

2017 Presidents Cup

The United States returned to their dominant ways with a 19-11 victory at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Led by Dustin Johnson (4-0-1), half of the American side claimed 3.5 points or more. Louis Oosthuizen’s 2-2-1 was the best for the Internationals.

United States captain: Steve Stricker

International captain: Nick Price

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019 Presidents Cup

It was another scare for the Americans as the event returned to Royal Melbourne for the third time, but the United States ultimately overcame a 10-8 deficit heading into the Sunday singles to win 16-14.

Playing captain Tiger Woods went perfect once again with 3-0-0, while Justin Thomas was the best for the Americans. Abraham Ancer and Sung-jae Im both contributed 3.5 points for the Internationals.

United States captain: Tiger Woods

International captain: Ernie Els

2022 Presidents Cup

Delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition at Quail Hollow Club at Charlotte, North Carolina was again won by the United States 17.5-12.15.

Both Jordan Spieth (5-0-0) and Max Homa (4-0-0) went perfect for the Americans, while the Internationals’ best was Si-woo Kim with 3-1-0.

United States captain: Davis Love III

International captain: Trevor Immelman