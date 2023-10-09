Predict the Top Three Finishers at the Shriners Children's Open and Win $10,000

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Shriners Children's Open is this week's PGA Tour event, and it provides you with another chance to win $10,000 in the free-to-play Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game.

Tom Kim is back to defend his title at this week's event, something he wasn't able to do due to injury at the Wyndham Championship. Now fit and ready to play for the first time since the Tour Championship, can he win this event for a second time?

Click the widget below and predict the top three finishers at this week's Shriners Children's Open, and you will win $10,000 in this free-to-play game!

So whether you are betting on Tom Kim, Ludvig Aberg, or any other player to win in Las Vegas this week, you will win $10,000 if can predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

How to Play the $10,000 Oddschecker Shriners Children's Open Free-to-Play Game

Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 Shriners Children's Open game for free!

1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)

2) Enter your email address when prompted

3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account

4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.

Three Players Who Can Win the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim and Ludvig Aberg are rightly favorites this week, and are very likely to finish inside the top three, but you don't need us to tell you that.

Here are three other players that could contend for the Shriner's Children Open

Tom Hoge - Tom Hoge has found some form of late, finishing T14 at the BMW PGA Championship in Europe, before finishing T13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship this past weekend. Hoge has a fine record in this event, with 4th, 7th, and 14th place finishes in the past and can contend again.

Sam Ryder - Sam Ryder kicked off this fall swing with a T14 finish at the Forinet, and now returns to Las Vegas, where he has finished 3rd and 18th in the past. That 3rd is still his best-ever finish according to the world rankings, and he's an improving player who can break through here.

Chad Ramey - Ramey has finished 19th and 16th in two starts so far in this new fall season, and returns to a course where he has played well in the past. Ramey has finished 14th and 28th here in the past and can contend for a podium finish here.

Shriners Children's Open Predictions

Here are our three Shriners Children's Open predictions. Will you beat us and have a shot at winning $10,000?

1st - Tom Hoge

2nd - Ludvig Aberg

3rd - Sam Ryder

Terms and Conditions for the $10,000 Shriner's Children Open Oddschecker Game

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.