Pick the Top 5 Finishers at the Open Championship for a Chance to Win $10,000

Looking forward to the Open Championship at Hoylake this week? Then boy, have we got the game for you!

We have teamed up with Oddschecker to bring you this free-to-play game, where you can win $10,000 if you correctly predict the top 5 finishers at the Open Championship.

Let's first look at how you enter this $10,000 Open Championship game, and how you make your 5 selections this week.

How to Enter the Oddschecker x Golf Monthly Free to Play Game

Oddschecker and Golf Monthly are giving away $10,000 for The Open Championship! To be in with a chance of taking it home, submit your predictions in order and we will be in touch if you’re a winner.

Find out how to enter this competition with the steps outlined below!

How to Enter

1. Make your selections using the widget above

2. Enter your email address

3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account

Will Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler occupy two of the top 5 spots on the leaderboard once again? Will the former replicate his win here in 2014? These are just a couple of things you must consider ahead of this Oddschecker x Golf Monthly Free to Play Open Championship game.

2023 Open Championship Preview

The final major championship of 2023 is already here, and the best golfers in the world have one last opportunity to win on the biggest of stages this season.

The Claret Jug is on offer at the 2023 Open Championship, as an elite field returns to Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, 9 years since the last visit.

Rory McIlroy won here in 2014, and later went on to add the PGA Championship that year, but he has not won a major championship since. He could not have asked for a better preperation, than winning a tough Scottish Open last week, and after finishing 2nd at the U.S. Open a month ago, he wil be as hungry as ever to win one of golf's biggest prizes.

Just behind McIlroy in terms of likeliest winners are Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, and the former in particular will be full of confidence. The putting stroke is certainly holding Scheffler back right now, but his Tee to Green game is in unbelievable shape, and he must have a chance here.

Home favorite, Tommy Fleetwood will of course have his admirers in the Open Championship again, as will his fellow long-haired golfer, Cameron Smith, who is looking to defend his title. Smith would be the first player since Padraig Harrington (2008) to retain the Claret Jug, but his form suggests he could do exactly that.

Players like Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka must be considered, and the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaffuele shape the top of the odds board again.

Recommended Picks for the $10,000 Free to Play Open Championship Game

We are here to break down some of the players we at Oddschecker and Golf Monthly like for the 2023 Open Championship.

Predicting a winner is tough, sp predicting the top 5 is going to be a great feat, but here are 5 options we think you should consider in your list.

We will give you our favorites for the tournament, as well as a couple of longshots that could surprise you at the 2023 Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy

There is no surprise that the former World No.1, and winner of the 2014 Open Championship at this very course, leads the way.

McIlroy is on a great run right now, which led to his win at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, and when you add that to his 2nd at the 2023 U.S. Open, his win here in 2014, and his 3rd place finish at the 2022 Open Championship 12 months ago, it is hard to look past the Northern Irishman.

Scottie Scheffler

Where there is Rory McIlroy there is Scottie Scheffler, and the American is without a doubt the best player in 2023 not to win a major. Jon Rahm got his major win at Augusta earlier this season, and Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship, so it is now time for Scheffler to be rewarded for his unbelievable form.

The problem with betting on Scheffler is his odds are short when you consider his run with the putter and a potential weather bias, but for the purposes of this game, it is hard to see Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler out of the frame.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has been brilliant in the majors of late, and he was the 54-hole leader in this event last year. Since then he has finished 7th at Augusta, 2nd in the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, and it is hard to look past the Norweigan here.

Even without his best stuff last week, Hovland finished inside the top 25 with a bad final round, and he will now turn his attention to a course that looks right up his street.

Hoylake will reward strong driving, and that is exactly what Hovland brings to the table. There is a good chance this plays similar to the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. Georges, and Hovland finished 12th here, in what was his Open Championship debut.

12th and 4th in two Open Championships, and three-straight top 20s in the majors this year, Hovland is a major machine right now, and you should take advantage.

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre will need to overcome the disappointment of losing out to Rory McIlroy this past weekend, but when he takes the time to reflect, he should be full of pride and will hopefully focus on the positives.

MacIntyre has now had the chance to win each of the past two tournaments he has played in, throwing away the Made in Himmerland, before making a Sunday charge last week, only to be denied but one of the World's best.

The Scotsman finished T6 and T8 in his first two Open Championships, and last year finished T34, so he's 3/3 for made cuts in this major and has two top 8 finishes to his name so far.

Considering the form he is in, and the clear affinity he has with this style of golf, he's one to consider in this game.

Russell Henley

You are always going to get a rogue name near the top of an Open Championship leaderboard, and there is every chance Russell Henley is the latest in that list.

Henley is a winner already this season in Mexico, he is the most accurate driver on the PGA Tour, which is a huge plus, and his iron play has been exceptional for weeks now.

The American has already finished 4th at the Masters and 14th at the US Open this season, so a top 5 for a player who has ranked inside the top 5 for SG Approach in three of his last four starts looks a distinct possibility.

Henley of course comes with a bit of risk, but you will need to find a unique pick to fill your top 5, as there is bound to be a surprise name a the top of the board.

