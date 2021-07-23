What will the weather be like at the men's and women's golf events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Olympic Golf Weather Forecast

Both the men’s and women’s golf events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic will be played on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The site is located North West of the centre of Tokyo in Kawagoe-shi.

The men’s event is taking place from July 29th-August 1st while the women’s event it taking place from August 4th-August 7th.

Let’s take a look at what the forecast is predicting for the weather and both of these Olympic events.

Men’s Olympic Golf – Thursday July 29th – Sunday 1st August

Thursday

It will be a humid start to the men’s event, with a few light rain showers in the morning and the threat of a thunderstorm as the day wears on.

Temperatures will be about 31°C (88°F) but will feel closer to 37°C (99°F) thanks to the humidity.

Wind will be light at 9km/h but will gust up to 33km/h if storms arrive.

Friday

It will be a similar story on Friday, with a 77% chance of rain throughout the day and a 47% chance on thunderstorms on a cloudy, muggy day in Tokyo.

Temperatures will peak at 29°C (84°F) and a wind of 26km/h will play a significant part in the second day’s play.

Saturday

A calmer but equally cloudy day on Saturday will temperatures reach 30°C (85°F) and winds reach speeds of 11km/h.

There will still be a decent chance of rain throughout the day – 60% – but much less threat of thunderstorms,

Sunday

The sun might actually come out on the final day of the men’s competition as party cloudy skies will see temperatures reach 31°C (88°F).

There will still be a 71% chance of showers, but these are likely to be early in the morning. Winds will be at 15km/h but potentially gusting as high as 40km/h.

Women’s Olympic Golf – Wednesday 4th August – Saturday 7th August

Wednesday

It will be a very humid start to the women’s event with heavy cloud cover contributing to temperatures of 38°C (100°F).

There will be a strong chance of showers throughout the day and some of these could be thundery.

Winds will be 11km/h gusting up to 35km/h.

Thursday

Thursday will be a much brighter day will partly cloudy skies and temperatures of 31°C (88°F).

The winds will be stronger – 17km/h – but there is little chance of rain and humidity will have dropped significantly from Wednesday.

Friday

Friday will be one of the brightest days of the competition, with very little cloud cover and just a 25% chance of rain.

Temperatures will reach 29°C (84°F) and there will be a gentle wind of 6km/h.

Saturday

Another bright day will round off the women’s Olympic golf tournament with highs of 31°C (88°F) with just a 20% chance of any rain across the final day.

Wind will be at its lightest all week too – at just 2km/h – and clouds will be patchy at most.