A Wet Start To US Open Week Makes Oakmont An Even Tougher Test

It's a wet start to US Open week with rain falling at Oakmont as players start to arrive for the toughest test in golf at the third Major of the year.

The weather forecast for the US Open at Oakmont predicted plenty of rain would fall in Pennsylvania ahead of the actual tournament, and after rain over the weekend there's more to come.

Heavy rain is forecast for later on Monday, and Tuesday, which will make an already tough task even more difficult if the infamous Oakmont rough gets a thorough soaking ahead of the 125th US Open.

Players have been posting picture and videos of Oakmont's thick, punishing rough in the build-up - and escaping it will become even more treacherous with rain soaked grass gobbling up golf balls.

Rain also made an impact on the PGA Championship last month at Quail Hollow, when a deluge of rain ahead of the tournament led to mud balls becoming a big thing at the tournament.

There's no suggestion yet that players will suffer that same problem at Oakmont, but what they will face is an extra layer of difficulty on a course that was already set up to give them all they can handle.

The home of the longest par 3 and par 5 in US Open history will play even longer with sodden fairways, but it's that rough that will become even more of an escapology act now it can officially be described as "juicy" following all the rain.

Oakmont's fearsome greens will slow slightly after being doused with rain, but the USGA will still have them running as quick as possible - so this weather just raised the difficulty level up a notch at the 2025 US Open.