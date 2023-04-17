Former US Army Soldier To Make PGA Tour Debut

The PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place this week as teams of two compete.

One noteworthy partnership was confirmed last month when Matt Fitzpatrick revealed he will team up with his brother Alex following a funny text exchange. However, another involves a sponsor exemption, former US army soldier and GPro Tour member Paresh Amin, who will partner Michael Thompson.

Amin, who is a member of Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, spent 15 years in the US army and navy before turning his hand to golf and has competed in 28 GPro Tour events over the last three years. However, during that run he didn't enjoy the best of fortunes, with a tie for 79th in the 2020 Columbia Open his best finish among 26 missed cuts and one withdrawal.

Thompson, of course, has considerably more pedigree, with two PGA Tour wins and a career-high ranking of World No.4. Still, it's almost three years since his most recent win, the 2020 3M Open, while he currently sits at World No.227. Thompson has enjoyed some encouraging results of late, including a tie for 29th in the PGA Tour’s most recent designated event, the RBC Heritage, There's no doubt he and his PGA Tour debutant partner will be considered long shots at TPC Louisiana though.

That’s not to say that Amin won’t have plenty of goodwill going into the tournament. As well as the respect that will come his way considering his former career, Minor League Golf Tour pro Peter Bradbeer had nothing but warm words for him in a Twitter response to the news he would play. He wrote: “I played with Paresh in a gpro last year. Guy is all class. Happy he’s getting a shot at the big leagues! Couldn’t happen to a better dude.”

I played with Paresh in a gpro last year. Guy is all class. Happy he’s getting a shot at the big leagues! Couldn’t happen to a better dudeApril 16, 2023 See more

While some of the world's best players including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and World No.4 Patrick Cantlay are all in the field this week, the appearance of an army veteran will surely be one to keep an eye on – particularly for anyone with a soft spot for the underdog.