Xander Schauffele And Patrick Cantlay Cruise To Zurich Classic Title

The pair of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay looked in imperious form at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the duo securing a comfortable two shot win at TPC Louisiana.

Following their record-breaking opening three rounds, Schauffele and Cantlay began the day with a five-shot advantage over the South African pair of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace. However, on a final day which featured the difficult alternate shot format, the American duo never really looked phased.

For Schauffele, the win is his first since his Gold Medal success at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but his first PGA Tour title since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, some 40 months ago. Cantlay on the other hand will be relieved to pick up his first PGA Tour title of the year, with the 30-year-old losing twice in play-offs this season.

After setting the 54-hole tournament record with rounds of 59, 68 and 60, the pair produced six pars to begin their final day. It was on the 7th hole though where Cantlay twisted the screw, with the American putting a shot from 250-yards to just a few feet. Faced with a comfortable putt, his partner, Schauffele, duly tapped-in for the eagle to extend their lead to seven.

Four holes later though, that lead was reduced to just one, with the pair of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns flying around the TPC Louisiana layout, as the American duo were five-under-par through 11 holes.

A birdie at the par 5 12th helped extend Schauffele and Cantlay's advantage to two, and when Horschel and Burns bogeyed the 17th, the buffer was now three.

Burns and Horschel walk

Burns and Horschel had threatened throughout the back nine 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Horschel and Burns parred the last, Schauffele and Cantlay were left with a comfortable buffer playing the par 5 18th, a hole that had gifted a number of birdies throughout the day and the tournament.

Pin-pointing their way up the 584-yard behemoth, the duo would actually go on to make a bogey. That dropped shot didn't matter though, with Cantlay picking up his seventh PGA Tour title and Schauffele his fifth.

