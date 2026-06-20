Wyndham Clark Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The 2023 US Open Champion Won?

Wyndham Clark loves the US Open, especially after his victory at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, and he's making a charge for the title again this week.

Clark may have slipped down the OWGR list last year, but he's now sitting at number 34 and is rising steadily. Another US Open win would do wonders in that regard.

It would also boost his bank balance significantly, with the US Open purse offering up $4.5 million for the winner.

2023 and 2024 may have been the real statement years for Clark's career, but he's actually been competing on the PGA Tour since way back in 2016/17.

He played five events that year, but missed the cut on four of them. His T51st finish at the Quicken Loans National earned him a meagre $16,933.

The following year was far more efficient for Clark, with just three events played on the Tour but a 17th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship earned him $68,800.

Things really took off for Clark in 2019, when he played 27 events and broke the $1 million barrier for the first time. A T5th at the 3M Open earned just under a quarter of a million, while T7th at the Honda Classic also brought in just over $219,000.

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His form took a bit of a dip in 2020, though, with earnings dropping to $814,737. A T8th finish at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges was Clark's best showing and his big earner, bringing in $273,000.

An agonizing playoff defeat at the Bermuda Championship in 2021 was tough to take, but it still earned Clark $436,000 - his biggest single payout to that point and helped him get back up to $1,198,800 for the year.

In 2022, Clark failed to break the top five at any event, but he was more consistent over the year with seven top 25 finishes.

Those included a solo 13th place at The American Express ($161,500), T7th at RBC Canadian Open ($273,325), and T8th at Rocket Mortgage Classic ($254,100) to amount to a $1.5 million prize pot for the year.

You probably don't need telling, but 2023 was a very lucrative year for Clark, largely thanks to his wins at the US Open and the Wells Fargo Championship, with each earning him $3.6 million apiece.

Strong showings at the WM Phoenix (T10th), Valspar Championship (5th), Zurich Classic of New Orleans (3rd), and The Memorial Tournament (T12th) helped him exceed $10 million in earnings that year.

Wyndham Clark with the trophy after his US Open win (Image credit: Getty Images)

He surpassed that the following year, with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bringing in another $3.6 million and a solo second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earning Clark another $2.2 million.

He then finished T2nd at The Players and T3rd at the RBC Heritage shortly after to add another $3 million to the pot.

There was a dramatic drop-off in form and earnings for Clark last year, with a total of just $2,883,112 coming in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He did finish T4th at The Open Championship which earned him over $700,000, while T5th at Texas Children's Houston Open added a further $337,843, but Clark would be the first to admit that it wasn't his best year.

He's already outdone himself this season, with earnings of $4,462,736 prior to the US Open. Winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the main source of income there, with over $1.8 million in earnings, and he followed that up with a solo third place at The Memorial Tournament to add another $1.4 million.

In total over his career, Wyndham Clark has now earned $33,926,799.

WYNDHAM CLARK CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR