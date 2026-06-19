'I've Gotten A Lot Of Grief Since Last Year, Rightfully So' - Wyndham Clark Hoping To Win Back Fans After Oakmont Locker Incident
The former US Open winner leads at the halfway stage, with Clark hoping to win fans support back after seeing red at Oakmont 12 months ago
Wyndham Clark has re-found his form in 2026, culminating with a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and a 36-hole lead at this week's US Open.
It's a far cry from his form in 2025, though, when the American only registered a handful of top 10s on the PGA Tour as he finished outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Cutting a frustrated figure throughout last year, tensions boiled over at Oakmont Country Club during the US Open, with Clark damaging and breaking a locker after missing the cut.
Apologizing for the outburst, 12 months on, he's now hoping to wins fans over via his great play...
Firing a six-under-par 64 on Thursday, Clark backed up his first round at Shinnecock Hills with a one-under 69, as his seven-under total became the lowest at the venue in US Open history.
Speaking after his second round, the former US Open winner was in good spirits, with Clark speaking about the incident of 2025 that received negative reactions.
"I've gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so," he stated. "The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, what happened last year.
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"I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident. You know, I really feel like I can show people that I'm fun and outgoing,
"I'm fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment. Hopefully I can win those people back.
"Yeah, I definitely feel like I'm in a better place. Hopefully a great weekend and great rest of the year, maybe I'll gain all those fans back."
🚨🥾🚪 #NEW: Wyndham Clark allegedly damaged several lockers in the change room at Oakmont Country Club following a missed cut, per @TronCarterNLU. Additionally, Clark recently destroyed a T-mobile sign at the PGA Championship not long ago.Is this behaviour acceptable? pic.twitter.com/xJT5GlkxWDJune 15, 2025
Enjoying a breakout year in 2023, Clark secured the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, before going on to earn his first Major title at Los Angeles Country Club.
Pushing on to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, a trophyless drought then surprisingly occurred, with not just his golf game struggling, but also his mental game.
"I was on top of the world in my game at least when I won the US Open and then had some good years. Then next thing you know, I'm apologizing for breaking a locker the year later," he explained in New York on Friday.
"I just think with the mental game there's ebbs and flows. If you think of it as climbing Everest, sometimes you go up, sometimes you have to go down to go back up.
"I think that's kind of what happens both on the golf course and off the golf course. Right now I'm trending back up, which is nice...
"There was definitely a lot of uncertainty last year, even if I played good going into the weekend.
"Just because I didn't really believe I could keep playing good, just because I hadn't seen it, versus now regardless of where my game is at, I feel like good things are going to happen, and I can continue to play good.
"Momentum is a huge thing in golf, and I feel like I have it right now. Just keep it going. Keep pushing that momentum ball down the hill.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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