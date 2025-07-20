‘I’m Doing Anything I Can To Try And Remedy The Situation’ – Wyndham Clark Determined To Make Amends For US Open Incident That Led To Oakmont Ban

Wyndham Clark’s last two Major performances could barely have been more contrasting, with two rounds of 74 seeing him heading home early from the US Open, followed by a T4 at The Open.

However, while the American’s performance at Royal Portrush was hugely impressive, an incident involving Clark at Oakmont a month ago still dominated his press conference after his final round in Northern Ireland.

Clark’s frustrations got the better of him at the Major, resulting in him causing damage to the locker room in the clubhouse. Not surprisingly, that didn’t go down well with the Oakmont hierarchy, who have handed him an indefinite ban from the property.

Despite the situation, Clark is hopeful of finding a way to make amends. “Yeah, so obviously I feel terrible with what happened,” he said. “I'm doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation. We're trying to keep it private between Oakmont, myself and the USGA. I'm just happy we have a pathway moving forward, and like you said, I'm hoping we can get past this and move on and hope there's no ill-will towards me and Oakmont.”

The damage caused by Clark led to a ban from Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

A letter from Oakmont president John Lynch to members obtained by Golf Digest spelled out what Clark would have to do to have a chance of getting the ban lifted, namely, “full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.”

Clark admitted he would have preferred the letter had stayed private, but added he would take the steps needed make amends. Asked about a charitable contribution, he said: “Yeah, we reached out and we wanted to do that. Obviously it's a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given.

“Then obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won't happen again. But I want to show them who I really am with the apology and the things I'm going to do.”

As time goes on, the ban could become a pressing issue because, as the winner of the 2023 US Open, Clark would be eligible to play in the tournament when it returns to Oakmont in 2033.

However, he wouldn’t be drawn on whether he expects the ban to be lifted, saying: “I don't know. That's up to them. That's up to them. I really don't know. I would hope so. It's a fantastic course and place. But that's up to them. I did something awful, and I'm really sorry for it. Hopefully they have it in their heart to forgive me, and maybe in the future I'll be able to play there.”

Clark’s actions at Oakmont weren’t the first time he’d shown his frustration this year. He also smashed his driver in the final round of the PGA Championship, and he admitted he is working on his temperament.

Wyndham Clark also smashed a driver at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

He explained: “I've been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in '23 and '24, and then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things.

“But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be. I hope those things don't reflect because I don't think they reflect on who I am, and going forward that stuff is not going to happen again.”