Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Harry Hall Win First PGA Tour Title?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to live final round coverage of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club. England's Harry Hall is going in search of his first PGA Tour win and starts tied at the top with Adam Schenk at 10-under, with Harris English lurking a shot behind.

Elsewhere, the likes of Viktor Hovland (-5) and Scottie Scheffler (-4) will need a storming Sunday to force themselves into contention. The final group gets underway at 1.50pm local time (6.50pm BST).

Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard 2023

-10 Schenk, Hall

-9 English

-6 Suh, Grillo

-5 Hovland, Streelman, Lipsky, An

Selected others:

-4 Scheffler

-3 Homa, Rose

-2 Fowler

E Morikawa