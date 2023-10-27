'Not Coming For A Sightseeing Tour' - Club Pro Hero Michael Block Confirmed For Latest Start

Michael Block is set for his latest start in professional golf after receiving an invite to play the upcoming ISPS Handa Australian Open.

The Californian Club Pro burst onto the scene during May’s PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for 15th - ahead of players like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Jon Rahm - as Brooks Koepka landed his fifth Major at Oak Hill Country Club.

The then-46-year-old was already enjoying a dream week before plundering an incredible ace during the final round while playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

Since then, Block finished last in the following week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour prior to missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open - both starts were as a result of tournament invites.

He will be hoping for better luck this time, then, after being invited over to Sydney to take on The Australian GC and The Lakes GC between November 30 and December 3.

The mixed event Down Under - which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia, and the WPGA Tour of Australasia - will also feature 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, two-time Major winner Minjee Lee and her brother Min Woo Lee, plus Australian hero Adam Scott.

After Block’s appearance at the historical event was confirmed, the club pro insisted he would not be going just to make up the numbers.

Block said: “I’m not coming to Australia for a sightseeing tour, I’m coming to thank everyone for the exemption and prove to everyone I can play in Australia and travel with the game.

“The biggest thing is for me to have confidence, for me to have a good time and to talk to everyone. If I see a volunteer within walking distance, I’m going to thank them. That’s just my deal. I want to thank them, but I love to talk and it relaxes me.

“And I don’t know how many Australians will know me by the end of the week. Hopefully, by Saturday and Sunday I’ve got all the Aussies on my side and they’re rooting for Block.”

As a result of Block’s biggest career payday at the 2023 PGA Championship and more recent good play - which culminated in a fourth Southern California PGA Championship in September - not only has he been invited back for the 2024 staging at Valhalla, but the 47-year-old has also been guaranteed three more PGA Tour starts in the coming weeks and months.

He is already signed up for November’s World Wide Technology Championship before teeing it up in next year’s The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

Block admits his game must be close to perfect in order to compete at these tournaments, therefore he is simply trying to enjoy the ride for as long as possible while showing his genuine gratitude for the opportunities.

“I was kind of pre-built to be in this moment where everyone wants a picture, a photograph or autograph,” Block said. “I just enjoy it. It’s surreal how many people want an autograph of a club professional. It’s not going to last forever.”