Sanderson Farms Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a three-week break the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

In 2022 Canadian Mackenzie Hughes clinched victory over Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title, which came almost six years after his win in the 2018 RSM Classic.

Hughes returns to defend his title in this year’s tournament, but there’s no Straka, who, only days before the tournament, helped team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

While it’s understandable that Straka has opted to sit this year’s event out following those heroics, there is one player from the victorious Ryder Cup team in the field. Swede Ludvig Aberg claimed two points for Europe in the win and, fresh from that experience, he tees it up in the tournament for the first time.

Ludvig Aberg plays days after helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is Argentinian Emiliano Grillo, who begins the tournament 35th in the world. Grillo is having a good year, having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May for his first PGA Tour win in eight years. He then finished T6 at The Open - his first top 10 in a Major, before finishing 29th in the Tour Championship.

The Sanderson Farms Championship marks as first appearance since that tournament at East Lake.

The next highest player in the rankings competing this week is World No.50 Tom Hoge, whose high point of the year so far came with T3 in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The American only has one PGA Tour win to his name so far, in the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he will be looking to add to that here.

Other players in the field who will be confident of finishing high up on the leaderboard include Lee Hodges, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in July’s 3M Open, World No.57 Lucas Herbert and Eric Cole, whose most recent outing, in the Fortinet Championship, saw him finish fourth.

Cameron Champ, who won the tournament five years ago, also plays, along with the player he succeeded as champion, Ryan Armour. Peter Malnati, who won in 2015 and 2016 champion Cody Gribble, are in the field too.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m.

Below is the prize money and field for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630

Sanderson Farms Championship Field

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Ricky

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Biondi, Fred

Blair, Zac

Blixt, Jonas

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Clegg, Ford

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Endycott, Harrison

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Haley 11, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Kang,Sung

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noh, S.Y.

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Nunez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Sonnier, Greg

Stallings, Scott

Steelman, Ross

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Thompson, Davis

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Sanderson Farms Championship? The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The overall prize money represents an increase of $300,000 over last year's tournament.

