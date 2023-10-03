Sanderson Farms Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Mackenzie Hughes defends his title as the PGA Tour returns after a three-week break

Mackenzie Hughes after winning the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson
Mackenzie Hughes beat Sepp Straka in a playoff in the 2022 tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a three-week break the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

In 2022 Canadian Mackenzie Hughes clinched victory over Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title, which came almost six years after his win in the 2018 RSM Classic.

Hughes returns to defend his title in this year’s tournament, but there’s no Straka, who, only days before the tournament, helped team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

While it’s understandable that Straka has opted to sit this year’s event out following those heroics, there is one player from the victorious Ryder Cup team in the field. Swede Ludvig Aberg claimed two points for Europe in the win and, fresh from that experience, he tees it up in the tournament for the first time.

Ludvig Aberg with the Ryder Cup trophy after Team Europe's win at Marco Simone

Ludvig Aberg plays days after helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is Argentinian Emiliano Grillo, who begins the tournament 35th in the world. Grillo is having a good year, having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May for his first PGA Tour win in eight years. He then finished T6 at The Open - his first top 10 in a Major, before finishing 29th in the Tour Championship. 

The Sanderson Farms Championship marks as first appearance since that tournament at East Lake.

The next highest player in the rankings competing this week is World No.50 Tom Hoge, whose high point of the year so far came with T3 in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The American only has one PGA Tour win to his name so far, in the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he will be looking to add to that here.

Other players in the field who will be confident of finishing high up on the leaderboard include Lee Hodges, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in July’s 3M Open, World No.57 Lucas Herbert and Eric Cole, whose most recent outing, in the Fortinet Championship, saw him finish fourth.

Cameron Champ, who won the tournament five years ago, also plays, along with the player he succeeded as champion, Ryan Armour. Peter Malnati, who won in 2015 and 2016 champion Cody Gribble, are in the field too.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m.

Below is the prize money and field for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,476,000
2nd$893,800
3rd$565,800
4th$401,800
5th$336,200
6th$297,250
7th$276,750
8th$256,250
9th$239,850
10th$223,450
11th$207,050
12th$190,650
13th$174,250
14th$157,850
15th$149,650
16th$141,450
17th$133,250
18th$125,050
19th$116,850
20th$108,650
21st$100,450
22nd$92,250
23rd$85,690
24th$79,130
25th$72,570
26th$66,010
27th$63,550
28th$61,090
29th$58,630
30th$56,170
31st$53,710
32nd$51,250
33rd$48,790
34th$46,740
35th$44,690
36th$42,640
37th$40,590
38th$38,950
39th$37,310
40th$35,670
41st$34,030
42nd$32,390
43rd$30,750
44th$29,110
45th$27,470
46th$25,830
47th$24,190
48th$22,878
49th$21,730
50th$21,074
51st$20,582
52nd$20,090
53rd$19,762
54th$19,434
55th$19,270
56th$19,106
57th$18,942
58th$18,778
59th$18,614
60th$18,450
61st$18,286
62nd$18,122
63rd$17,958
64th$17,794
65th$17,630

Sanderson Farms Championship Field

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Biondi, Fred
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Clegg, Ford
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Haley 11, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kang,Sung
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nunez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Sonnier, Greg
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Steelman, Ross
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Trahan, D.J.
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Sanderson Farms Championship?

The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The overall prize money represents an increase of $300,000 over last year's tournament. 


Who Won The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship?

In 2022, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes beat Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff to claim his second PGA Tour title and first in almost six years. South African Garrick Higgo finished third.

