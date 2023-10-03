Sanderson Farms Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Mackenzie Hughes defends his title as the PGA Tour returns after a three-week break
After a three-week break the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
In 2022 Canadian Mackenzie Hughes clinched victory over Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title, which came almost six years after his win in the 2018 RSM Classic.
Hughes returns to defend his title in this year’s tournament, but there’s no Straka, who, only days before the tournament, helped team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
While it’s understandable that Straka has opted to sit this year’s event out following those heroics, there is one player from the victorious Ryder Cup team in the field. Swede Ludvig Aberg claimed two points for Europe in the win and, fresh from that experience, he tees it up in the tournament for the first time.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Argentinian Emiliano Grillo, who begins the tournament 35th in the world. Grillo is having a good year, having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May for his first PGA Tour win in eight years. He then finished T6 at The Open - his first top 10 in a Major, before finishing 29th in the Tour Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship marks as first appearance since that tournament at East Lake.
The next highest player in the rankings competing this week is World No.50 Tom Hoge, whose high point of the year so far came with T3 in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The American only has one PGA Tour win to his name so far, in the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he will be looking to add to that here.
Other players in the field who will be confident of finishing high up on the leaderboard include Lee Hodges, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in July’s 3M Open, World No.57 Lucas Herbert and Eric Cole, whose most recent outing, in the Fortinet Championship, saw him finish fourth.
Cameron Champ, who won the tournament five years ago, also plays, along with the player he succeeded as champion, Ryan Armour. Peter Malnati, who won in 2015 and 2016 champion Cody Gribble, are in the field too.
Players are competing for a purse of $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m.
Below is the prize money and field for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,476,000
|2nd
|$893,800
|3rd
|$565,800
|4th
|$401,800
|5th
|$336,200
|6th
|$297,250
|7th
|$276,750
|8th
|$256,250
|9th
|$239,850
|10th
|$223,450
|11th
|$207,050
|12th
|$190,650
|13th
|$174,250
|14th
|$157,850
|15th
|$149,650
|16th
|$141,450
|17th
|$133,250
|18th
|$125,050
|19th
|$116,850
|20th
|$108,650
|21st
|$100,450
|22nd
|$92,250
|23rd
|$85,690
|24th
|$79,130
|25th
|$72,570
|26th
|$66,010
|27th
|$63,550
|28th
|$61,090
|29th
|$58,630
|30th
|$56,170
|31st
|$53,710
|32nd
|$51,250
|33rd
|$48,790
|34th
|$46,740
|35th
|$44,690
|36th
|$42,640
|37th
|$40,590
|38th
|$38,950
|39th
|$37,310
|40th
|$35,670
|41st
|$34,030
|42nd
|$32,390
|43rd
|$30,750
|44th
|$29,110
|45th
|$27,470
|46th
|$25,830
|47th
|$24,190
|48th
|$22,878
|49th
|$21,730
|50th
|$21,074
|51st
|$20,582
|52nd
|$20,090
|53rd
|$19,762
|54th
|$19,434
|55th
|$19,270
|56th
|$19,106
|57th
|$18,942
|58th
|$18,778
|59th
|$18,614
|60th
|$18,450
|61st
|$18,286
|62nd
|$18,122
|63rd
|$17,958
|64th
|$17,794
|65th
|$17,630
Sanderson Farms Championship Field
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Biondi, Fred
- Blair, Zac
- Blixt, Jonas
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Clegg, Ford
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Endycott, Harrison
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Haley 11, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kang,Sung
- Kim, S.H.
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noh, S.Y.
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Nunez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Sonnier, Greg
- Stallings, Scott
- Steelman, Ross
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Thompson, Davis
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
What Is The Tournament Purse For The Sanderson Farms Championship?
The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The overall prize money represents an increase of $300,000 over last year's tournament.
Who Won The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship?
In 2022, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes beat Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff to claim his second PGA Tour title and first in almost six years. South African Garrick Higgo finished third.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
