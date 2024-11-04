World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season heads to Mexico, as Erik van Rooyen defends his title

Erik van Rooyen with the World Wide Technology Championship trophy
Erik van Rooyen defends his World Wide Technology Championship title
After a stop in Japan for the Zozo Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues by heading to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Until 2023, the tournament had been held at El Camaleon Golf Club, but that venue now hosts LIV Golf’s Mayakoba event, meaning that for the second year running it will take place at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

Last year, Erik van Rooyen won the tournament by two over Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas to earn $1.476m of the $8.2m payout, but there’s less money on offer this week, with players competing for a purse of $7.2m.

It doesn’t happen often, but that means that this week’s PGA Tour event offers less than the DP World Tour contest this week, where $9m is available for at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Despite that, there is still an attractive first prize in Mexico, with the winner set to claim $1.296m.

As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall offers the chance for players beneath 70th in its standings to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. To do so, they need to be in the top 125 after its eight events.

Even for those who have already confirmed their cards, there is still much to play for, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible to gain entry into 2024 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,296,000
2nd$784,800
3rd$496,800
4th$352,800
5th$295,200
6th$261,000
7th$243,000
8th$225,000
9th$210,600
10th$196,200
11th$181,800
12th$167,400
13th$153,000
14th$138,600
15th$131,400
16th$124,200
17th$117,000
18th$109,800
19th$102,600
20th$95,400
21st$88,200
22nd$81,000
23rd$75,240
24th$69,480
25th$63,720
26th$57,960
27th$55,800
28th$53,640
29th$51,480
30th$49,320
31st$47,160
32nd$45,000
33rd$42,840
34th$41,040
35th$39,240
36th$37,440
37th$35,640
38th$34,200
39th$32,760
40th$31,320
41st$29,880
42nd$28,440
43rd$27,000
44th$25,560
45th$24,120
46th$22,680
47th$21,240
48th$20,088
49th$19,080
50th$18,504
51st$18,072
52nd$17,640
53rd$17,352
54th$17,064
55th$16,920
56th$16,776
57th$16,632
58th$16,488
59th$16,344
60th$16,200
61st$16,056
62nd$15,912
63rd$15,768
64th$15,624
65th$15,480

Who Are The Star Names In The World Wide Technology Championship?

Cameron Young takes a shot at the Wyndham Championship

Cameron Young is the highest-ranked player in the field

In 2023, Erik van Rooyen beat Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas by two to win his second PGA Tour event, and he defends his title, while there are also appearances from the two who finished runner-up. Kuchar, in particular, will likely be confident of going one better than last year having won the title in 2018.

Other notable names in the 120-player field include Cameron Young, who is the highest-ranked player at World No.32, Max Greyserman and Lucas Glover, who are also in the top 50.

Patton Kizzire, who won the event the year before Kuchar, also plays, along with 2013 champion Harris English.

Nico Echavarria beat Tiger Woods' scoring record on his way to winning last month's Zozo Championship, and he is also competing.

Where Is The World Wide Technology Championship?

For the second year in succession, the tournament is being held at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, the first course designed by Tiger Woods. The course opened in 2014 and Woods has remarked that it is intended to "remind people of the old-style California courses” where he had grown up. However, in 2023, players gave it mixed reviews, with one of the criticisms being that it had been too easy.

