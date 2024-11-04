World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season heads to Mexico, as Erik van Rooyen defends his title
After a stop in Japan for the Zozo Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues by heading to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.
Until 2023, the tournament had been held at El Camaleon Golf Club, but that venue now hosts LIV Golf’s Mayakoba event, meaning that for the second year running it will take place at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.
Last year, Erik van Rooyen won the tournament by two over Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas to earn $1.476m of the $8.2m payout, but there’s less money on offer this week, with players competing for a purse of $7.2m.
It doesn’t happen often, but that means that this week’s PGA Tour event offers less than the DP World Tour contest this week, where $9m is available for at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Despite that, there is still an attractive first prize in Mexico, with the winner set to claim $1.296m.
As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall offers the chance for players beneath 70th in its standings to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. To do so, they need to be in the top 125 after its eight events.
Even for those who have already confirmed their cards, there is still much to play for, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible to gain entry into 2024 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
Below is the prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,296,000
|2nd
|$784,800
|3rd
|$496,800
|4th
|$352,800
|5th
|$295,200
|6th
|$261,000
|7th
|$243,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$210,600
|10th
|$196,200
|11th
|$181,800
|12th
|$167,400
|13th
|$153,000
|14th
|$138,600
|15th
|$131,400
|16th
|$124,200
|17th
|$117,000
|18th
|$109,800
|19th
|$102,600
|20th
|$95,400
|21st
|$88,200
|22nd
|$81,000
|23rd
|$75,240
|24th
|$69,480
|25th
|$63,720
|26th
|$57,960
|27th
|$55,800
|28th
|$53,640
|29th
|$51,480
|30th
|$49,320
|31st
|$47,160
|32nd
|$45,000
|33rd
|$42,840
|34th
|$41,040
|35th
|$39,240
|36th
|$37,440
|37th
|$35,640
|38th
|$34,200
|39th
|$32,760
|40th
|$31,320
|41st
|$29,880
|42nd
|$28,440
|43rd
|$27,000
|44th
|$25,560
|45th
|$24,120
|46th
|$22,680
|47th
|$21,240
|48th
|$20,088
|49th
|$19,080
|50th
|$18,504
|51st
|$18,072
|52nd
|$17,640
|53rd
|$17,352
|54th
|$17,064
|55th
|$16,920
|56th
|$16,776
|57th
|$16,632
|58th
|$16,488
|59th
|$16,344
|60th
|$16,200
|61st
|$16,056
|62nd
|$15,912
|63rd
|$15,768
|64th
|$15,624
|65th
|$15,480
Who Are The Star Names In The World Wide Technology Championship?
In 2023, Erik van Rooyen beat Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas by two to win his second PGA Tour event, and he defends his title, while there are also appearances from the two who finished runner-up. Kuchar, in particular, will likely be confident of going one better than last year having won the title in 2018.
Other notable names in the 120-player field include Cameron Young, who is the highest-ranked player at World No.32, Max Greyserman and Lucas Glover, who are also in the top 50.
Patton Kizzire, who won the event the year before Kuchar, also plays, along with 2013 champion Harris English.
Nico Echavarria beat Tiger Woods' scoring record on his way to winning last month's Zozo Championship, and he is also competing.
Where Is The World Wide Technology Championship?
For the second year in succession, the tournament is being held at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, the first course designed by Tiger Woods. The course opened in 2014 and Woods has remarked that it is intended to "remind people of the old-style California courses” where he had grown up. However, in 2023, players gave it mixed reviews, with one of the criticisms being that it had been too easy.
Who Is Playing In The World Wide Technology Championship?
In 2023, Erik van Rooyen won the title and he returns, along with the two he beat, Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked player in the field is World No.32 Cameron Young, who is hoping for his maiden PGA Tour win.
