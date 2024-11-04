World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After a stop in Japan for the Zozo Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues by heading to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Until 2023, the tournament had been held at El Camaleon Golf Club, but that venue now hosts LIV Golf’s Mayakoba event, meaning that for the second year running it will take place at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

Last year, Erik van Rooyen won the tournament by two over Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas to earn $1.476m of the $8.2m payout, but there’s less money on offer this week, with players competing for a purse of $7.2m.

It doesn’t happen often, but that means that this week’s PGA Tour event offers less than the DP World Tour contest this week, where $9m is available for at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Despite that, there is still an attractive first prize in Mexico, with the winner set to claim $1.296m.

As well as the prize money, the FedEx Cup Fall offers the chance for players beneath 70th in its standings to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. To do so, they need to be in the top 125 after its eight events.

Even for those who have already confirmed their cards, there is still much to play for, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible to gain entry into 2024 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,296,000 2nd $784,800 3rd $496,800 4th $352,800 5th $295,200 6th $261,000 7th $243,000 8th $225,000 9th $210,600 10th $196,200 11th $181,800 12th $167,400 13th $153,000 14th $138,600 15th $131,400 16th $124,200 17th $117,000 18th $109,800 19th $102,600 20th $95,400 21st $88,200 22nd $81,000 23rd $75,240 24th $69,480 25th $63,720 26th $57,960 27th $55,800 28th $53,640 29th $51,480 30th $49,320 31st $47,160 32nd $45,000 33rd $42,840 34th $41,040 35th $39,240 36th $37,440 37th $35,640 38th $34,200 39th $32,760 40th $31,320 41st $29,880 42nd $28,440 43rd $27,000 44th $25,560 45th $24,120 46th $22,680 47th $21,240 48th $20,088 49th $19,080 50th $18,504 51st $18,072 52nd $17,640 53rd $17,352 54th $17,064 55th $16,920 56th $16,776 57th $16,632 58th $16,488 59th $16,344 60th $16,200 61st $16,056 62nd $15,912 63rd $15,768 64th $15,624 65th $15,480

Who Are The Star Names In The World Wide Technology Championship?

Cameron Young is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Erik van Rooyen beat Matt Kuchar and Camillo Villegas by two to win his second PGA Tour event, and he defends his title, while there are also appearances from the two who finished runner-up. Kuchar, in particular, will likely be confident of going one better than last year having won the title in 2018.

Other notable names in the 120-player field include Cameron Young, who is the highest-ranked player at World No.32, Max Greyserman and Lucas Glover, who are also in the top 50.

Patton Kizzire, who won the event the year before Kuchar, also plays, along with 2013 champion Harris English.

Nico Echavarria beat Tiger Woods' scoring record on his way to winning last month's Zozo Championship, and he is also competing.

Where Is The World Wide Technology Championship? For the second year in succession, the tournament is being held at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, the first course designed by Tiger Woods. The course opened in 2014 and Woods has remarked that it is intended to "remind people of the old-style California courses” where he had grown up. However, in 2023, players gave it mixed reviews, with one of the criticisms being that it had been too easy.