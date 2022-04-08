World No.2 Nelly Korda Undergoes Surgery For Blood Clot

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In mid-March, Nelly Korda revealed that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot (opens in new tab)and was undergoing treatment. Now, just a month later, the Olympic Gold Medallist has released a statement, on her social media, stating that the surgery on the blood clot in Korda's subclavian vein had gone successfully.

Posting to her followers on Instagram and Facebook, the 23-year-old wrote: "I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks. Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.



"It wasn’t the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting COVID-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot.



"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome. I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for all the well-wishes and continued privacy."

Korda's last event on the LPGA Tour came at the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in early February (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was just over a month ago that the seven-time LPGA Tour winner revealed in a statement that her arm was swelling after a workout, which prompted her to go to the Emergency Room as a precaution.

"On Friday I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance," wrote Korda (opens in new tab). "After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling. At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information."

During 2021, Korda produced some outstanding golf to make the season her most successful to date. Securing four LPGA Tour titles, including her first Major win at the Women's PGA Championship, she would then follow it up with an Olympic Gold Medal (opens in new tab) at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old was also involved in an epic battle with Jin-Young Ko (opens in new tab) throughout the season for the World No.1 spot, with both holding the position multiple times throughout the year. For now though, let's hope the American can make a swift and healthy recovery and a successful return to action.