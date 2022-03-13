Nelly Korda Reveals Blood Clot Diagnosis

World No.2 Nelly Korda has revealed she has been diagnosed with a blood clot and is currently receiving treatment.

The Olympic gold medallist and seven-time LPGA Tour winner said in a statement that her arm was swelling after a workout, which prompted her to go to the Emergency Room as a precaution.

She is now at home receiving treatment and has said she will communicate her status when there is more information. It remains to be seen as to whether she will or won't play in the year's opening Major, the ANA Inspiration, in just two weeks' time.

"On Friday I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance. After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling," Korda said in a statement. "At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information.

"In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon!"

Korda, 23, has already spent time atop the Women's World Golf Rankings and had a stellar year in 2021, winning gold in Tokyo as well as her maiden Major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, one of four LPGA Tour victories last year.

