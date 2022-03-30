Woods Flies Back To Florida After Augusta National Practice Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has flown back to Florida after his Augusta National 'scouting mission' with his Gulfstream private jet leaving Georgia at 5.47pm Eastern Time.

Eagle-eyed golf fans tracked his private jet and were buoyant when it arrived in Georgia shortly after 9.30am. Several sources confirmed that he played a practice round alongside his son, Charlie, and fellow-American, Justin Thomas.

Sources previously revealed that Woods was planning a journey to Augusta National after he was spotted walking Medalist Golf Club in a bid to step up his preparations and exhaust every effort to make a dream return to the Masters.

The 15-time Major champion remains ‘listed in the field’ as per the tournament’s official website and whilst the American does not have a formal deadline in which to inform Augusta National representatives of his decision, one is expected soon.

A post shared by Eureka Earth®️ (@eurekaearth) A photo posted by on

In the three instances where Woods has missed the Masters, he had informed the golfing world of his decision before the tournament week; with the latest being the Friday prior.

The 46-year old has not played competitive golf since sustaining serious leg injuries in a car accident in February last year. His last competitive round came at the Masters in 2020 where he finished T38.

Woods has won the Masters on five occasions, a feat only bettered by Jack Nicklaus with six. He remains the youngest winner of the tournament when he triumphed in 1997 at just 21-years of age. In 2019, he became the second oldest to win at the age of 43; something again only bettered by Jack Nicklaus.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has spent the most consecutive weeks (281) and most total weeks (683) at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking but Scottie Scheffler shattered two of his other records when he reached the ascendency after his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play victory.