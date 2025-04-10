The Crazy Numbers Behind Augusta Airport During Masters Week
More than 1,000 private jets are expected to arrive in Augusta as the rich and famous fly in for The Masters
The best way to get to Augusta National to watch The Masters is via private jet. What, you don't have one?
Shame, because this means that if you ever get tickets to one the greatest events in sport, you'll have to go via Hartsfield-Jackson International - and that can be quite an experience let me tell you.
There are always the roads, of course (I recommend hiring a Rivian), but for the uber wealthy (this includes a fair few players), the best option is using an airfield much closer to Augusta National Golf Club.
Mind you, Augusta Regional Airport, which is about 12 miles away from the famous Masters venue, seems to be getting busier every year.
According to Joe Pompliano, 225 private jets arrived or departed Augusta on Tuesday alone, which was a practice day, and the runway looked like a city highway during rush hour.
Imagine paying tens of thousands of dollars and waiting 20 minutes to disembark your jet because of congestion.
Graphics of the busy airport are shared on social media every year, as well as by those lucky (and wealthy) enough to be flying in by private jet for the week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Over 225 private jets arrived/departed Augusta on Tuesday alone, with another 1,000+ arrivals expected over the next five days.Someone even flew 14+ hours from South Korea.(h/t @radaratlas2) pic.twitter.com/UoYI0IMugIApril 9, 2025
According to Pompliano, someone even made a 14-hour trip from South Korea direct to Augusta Regional Airport for The Masters.
Preston Holland, who works in the aviation industry, wrote on X that landing slots for Augusta are "harder to find" than tickets for the event.
This is all good news for Augusta National and its famous Golf Shop, of course, which is reported to rake in approximately $10m a day (that's about $16,000 a minute).
Ah, so you might be rich but try loading all that Masters merchandise into your fancy little Learjet. No chance.
Actually, you can shop until your heart's content at the on-site Golf Shop and Augusta will ship it all home for you.
There is a downside to flying to a local airport , including Aiken Regional Airport in South Carolina, which is roughly 26 miles from Augusta National: parking your plane can cost up to $2,000 a day.
Small change, though, for some people.
An estimated 1,500 private aircrafts are expected to arrive during the 2025 Masters, and they touch down and lift off every few minutes or so.
One of those to have flown to Georgia in style is Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of the LIV Golf.
🚨Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rummayan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine. #PIF #LIV pic.twitter.com/rAbSzKLUuMApril 10, 2025
"Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rumayyan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine," said RadarAtlas on X.
Most flights are domestic, short hops from neighboring States, although there are reports of some jets arriving from Los Angles and San Francisco, as well as a few from Canada and the Caribbean.
This viral clip from a couple of years ago has resurfaced this week, which gives a real sense of just how many 'PJs' arrive in town during Masters week...
More than 1,500 private jets will visit Augusta this week for the Masters 🤯(🎥: u/woodfinx) pic.twitter.com/jOW0kRTTC7April 8, 2023
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Have The Last 10 Masters Winners Fared On The Hardest Hole At Augusta National?
The hardest hole at Augusta National has stolen its fair share of shots over the years, but how did the last ten winners of The Masters start Amen Corner?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I Timed The First Group At The 2025 Masters After Fred Ridley’s Pace Of Play Comments... Here Are The Results
Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire led The Masters off on Thursday, with the American duo taking around 4 hours and 25 minutes to complete their round, finishing 40 minutes ahead of the second group
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Timed The First Group At The 2025 Masters After Fred Ridley’s Pace Of Play Comments... Here Are The Results
Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire led The Masters off on Thursday, with the American duo taking around 4 hours and 25 minutes to complete their round, finishing 40 minutes ahead of the second group
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Most Unjust Thing' - Gary Player Recalls Guan Tianlang Penalty As Masters Legends Weigh In On Slow Play Issue
Honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson offer their views on the slow play problem
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tom Watson Latest To Cast Doubts Over PGA Tour-LIV Golf Reuinification
The Masters legend isn't convinced there's a way to agree a deal to reunite the men's game that doesn't conflict with a key PGA Tour rule
By Mike Hall Published
-
Recent Champions Trend Suggests Rory McIlroy Is Facing Uphill Battle To Complete The Career Grand Slam Before Hitting A Shot
Six of the past seven Masters champions have all enjoyed the benefit of an early-late start to their campaigns - however, that might not be as important in 2025...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Will 'Probably Dominate' The Senior Tour - Jack Nicklaus Makes Confident Prediction After 15-Time Major Winner's Latest Surgery
The 18-time Major champion is confident that Tiger Woods will return from injury and taste success once he turns 50 in December
By Elliott Heath Published
-
10 Key Masters Terms You Need To Know
Certain words will come at you thick and fast this week, so let's brush up on our Masters terminology
By Michael Weston Published
-
The 2025 Masters Begins As Honorary Starters Hit Opening Tee Shots On Beautiful Morning At Augusta National
Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player all hit tee shots down the first fairway at Augusta National Golf Club to begin the 2025 Masters tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?
The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published