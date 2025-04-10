The Crazy Numbers Behind Augusta Airport During Masters Week

The best way to get to Augusta National to watch The Masters is via private jet. What, you don't have one?

Shame, because this means that if you ever get tickets to one the greatest events in sport, you'll have to go via Hartsfield-Jackson International - and that can be quite an experience let me tell you.

There are always the roads, of course (I recommend hiring a Rivian), but for the uber wealthy (this includes a fair few players), the best option is using an airfield much closer to Augusta National Golf Club.

Mind you, Augusta Regional Airport, which is about 12 miles away from the famous Masters venue, seems to be getting busier every year.

According to Joe Pompliano, 225 private jets arrived or departed Augusta on Tuesday alone, which was a practice day, and the runway looked like a city highway during rush hour.

Imagine paying tens of thousands of dollars and waiting 20 minutes to disembark your jet because of congestion.

Graphics of the busy airport are shared on social media every year, as well as by those lucky (and wealthy) enough to be flying in by private jet for the week.

According to Pompliano, someone even made a 14-hour trip from South Korea direct to Augusta Regional Airport for The Masters.

Preston Holland, who works in the aviation industry, wrote on X that landing slots for Augusta are "harder to find" than tickets for the event.

This is all good news for Augusta National and its famous Golf Shop, of course, which is reported to rake in approximately $10m a day (that's about $16,000 a minute).

Ah, so you might be rich but try loading all that Masters merchandise into your fancy little Learjet. No chance.

Actually, you can shop until your heart's content at the on-site Golf Shop and Augusta will ship it all home for you.

There is a downside to flying to a local airport , including Aiken Regional Airport in South Carolina, which is roughly 26 miles from Augusta National: parking your plane can cost up to $2,000 a day.

Small change, though, for some people.

An estimated 1,500 private aircrafts are expected to arrive during the 2025 Masters, and they touch down and lift off every few minutes or so.

One of those to have flown to Georgia in style is Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of the LIV Golf.

"Aircraft associated with Yasir Al-Rumayyan #N650XA has arrived in Augusta for #TheMasters after a long flight from Saudi Arabia with a short stopover in Maine," said RadarAtlas on X.

Most flights are domestic, short hops from neighboring States, although there are reports of some jets arriving from Los Angles and San Francisco, as well as a few from Canada and the Caribbean.

This viral clip from a couple of years ago has resurfaced this week, which gives a real sense of just how many 'PJs' arrive in town during Masters week...