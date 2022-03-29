When Does Tiger Woods Need To Decide On Masters Return?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the news of Tiger Woods’ arrival in Augusta, the golfing world holds its breath on his decision. Will he play, won't he and when will we find out?

Whilst Woods and his team continue to deliberate, the five-time Masters champion doesn't have an official deadline on when he must inform tournament officials. Entry to the Masters is by invitation only therefore Woods is deemed to be playing until he informs Augusta National representatives otherwise; which explains why he is still listed as 'in the field' on the official website. The 46-year old can go right up to the eve, or even the day of, the tournament should he wish.

That may be the technicalities of the situation but Woods has set a form of precedent himself. In 2014, Woods was unable to compete in the Masters after sustaining a back injury earlier in the season that would ultimately require surgery. The American announced that to the world on 1 April. The same back injuries continued to plague him and force him out of the Masters in 2016 and 2017 - something he announced via his website on the Friday before the tournament.

With the 15-time Major champion now in Augusta and actively going through his preparations to determine whether he can play or not, if history is anything to go by, we can expect an announcement almost imminently.

Woods had recently said it was "too early" to decide whether he is able to compete at the Masters and was initially said to be eyeing a return to competitive golf in 2023. Regardless of whether Woods decides to compete, he will be present at the Champions Dinner on the Tuesday before the tournament.