'Winner Gets The Oval Office' - Golf Twitter Had A Field Day After Trump And Biden Row Over Golf Handicaps

Taxes, immigration, foreign affairs - we expect all these topics to come up during the USA presidential debate, but we never thought we'd see Joe Biden and Donald Trump arguing over golf in front of a nationwide TV audience.

Golf's everywhere, the great leveller of a sport, and now it's even caused a huge stir in the battle for the White House after the two hopefuls clashed on TV.

Bitter clashes and bickering is to be expected on these debates, and insults are often traded about the opposition's ability to be President of the USA - but bickering about their golfing ability is a new one.

With Biden aged 81 and Trump just turned 78, questions have been raised about age being a factor, but Trump used his golfing ability to prove that he was very much in shape.

"I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships," Trump claimed on the CNN debate.

"To do that you have to be quite sharp and hit the ball a long way and I do it. He [Biden] doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards.

"He challenged me to a golf match. He can't hit the ball 50 yards."

Winner gets the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/hDQGAwylR9June 28, 2024

Biden responded by claiming he got his handicap down to six during his spell as Barak Obama's Vice President - and also issued a golfing challenge of his own to his adversary to prove his fitness.

"Look, I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six," said Biden.

"I told you before, I'd be happy to play golf if you carry your own bag, you think you can do it?"

Trump did not respond to the challenge, but instead after a derisory chuckle he rubbished Biden's handicap claims.

"That's the biggest lie, that he's a six handicapper, of all," said Trump. "I've seen your swing, I know your swing."

We’re talking golf handicaps at the presidential debate, folks. Can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/BiHNzroGAFJune 28, 2024

The surprising focus on golf provoked plenty of reaction both from mainstream and social media, from inside the golfing world and out.

One golf fan proposed a special edition of The Match only this time instead of Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson or Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady we have Trump against Biden with the winner getting to be President.

Golf bloggers and podcasters could hardly believe that the two men vying to be leader of the United States had been stood on national television arguing over their golfing prowess.

Golf broadcaster Jason Sobel tried to offer some clarity on the handicapping saga with evidence of rounds played by the two where Trump had a handicap index of 2.5 and Biden 6.7.

Watch the full clip below as the US Presidential election debate turns into a row about golf...