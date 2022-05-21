Why Tiger Woods Should Withdraw From The PGA Championship
Should the 15-time Major champion skip the final round at Southern Hills?
Sometimes it's better to live to fight another day. And that's not to say Tiger Woods hasn't fought for everything during this year's PGA Championship. However, we've reached a point now where the 46-year-old is wearing the physical effects of his near-fatal crash 15 months ago on every shot.
The weather certainly isn't helping, with overnight rain and cold temperatures ensuring Southern Hills plays long this Moving Day. Sadly, the only move Woods has made is backwards. With that in mind, here's why we think Tiger should withdraw from the PGA Championship...
Risking more injuries
We were already on alert when Woods turned up to the course on Thursday walking a little gingerly. A quick start - two birdies in the first five holes - allayed our fears briefly, before the four-time PGA Championship winner started to wince in pain, staggering to the finish at four-over.
That left him in a battle to make the Friday cut, which he did to his immense credit, but it clearly took its toll. Again, the limp was prominent, and if that wasn't enough, his face told the rest of the story.
"I just can’t load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts," Tiger said of the issues his right leg is giving him this week.
Cold temperatures have swept through the Tulsa area on Saturday, and Tiger's suffering seems to have intensified with every falling degree. At this stage, putting another 18 holes through his ailing body is just daft when it could exacerbate his injuries even further. Remember, he was still recovering from a fifth back operation when he rolled his SUV multiple times last year.
Jesus pic.twitter.com/1qloQnpaxxMay 21, 2022
He's out the tournament
Whether he truly believed it or not, Tiger was talking up his chances in the immediate aftermath of his one-under 69 on Friday. Realistically, he stood little chance of hunting down the leaders. Now, he has no chance.
Seven bogeys and a triple have been offset by just one birdie this Saturday, meaning the only consolation to be had is that he broke 80. At the time of writing, he is more than 20 shots behind 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris, with just pride left to play for.
But is that really worth it when he has admitted, at this stage of his career, that wins are all that matter? I think not...
Nothing left to prove
That he has nothing left to prove is a massive understatement. His infamous crash nearly cost him his right leg, so to see him walking again was achievement enough. Returning to professional golf was even greater still. And making the cut at this year's two Majors, something many of the world's best haven't even managed, is just ridiculous.
He truly is one of a kind, and owes us nothing. Of course, we love to see him competing, and it would be amazing to see him scale the mountain one more time. However, no matter what happens, his legacy is more than secured!
More realistic chances ahead
As mentioned, Tiger is well off the pace. He needed something in the low 60s to get back into contention having started round three 12 shots behind. Sadly, he came considerably closer to posting a score in the low 80s.
We know he isn't a quitter. That he teed it up at The Masters in April and the PGA this week was proof enough. Making the cut at both was the icing on the cake. So to call time with 18 holes to go in Tulsa wouldn't make anyone think any less of him, especially when more realistic chances of genuinely competing lie ahead.
In particular, the 150th Open at St Andrews in July has to be on his radar. The most famous links in the world is a fairly easy walk and remains a "thinking man's golf course", according to Sky Sports pundit Rich Beem. Nobody excels in this category like Woods, and having captured the Claret Jug at the famous venue twice - 2000 and 2005 - he would be well fancied to repeat the feat.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
