Why Tiger Woods Should Withdraw From The PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes it's better to live to fight another day. And that's not to say Tiger Woods hasn't fought for everything during this year's PGA Championship. However, we've reached a point now where the 46-year-old is wearing the physical effects of his near-fatal crash 15 months ago on every shot.

The weather certainly isn't helping, with overnight rain and cold temperatures ensuring Southern Hills plays long this Moving Day. Sadly, the only move Woods has made is backwards. With that in mind, here's why we think Tiger should withdraw from the PGA Championship...

Risking more injuries

We were already on alert when Woods turned up to the course on Thursday walking a little gingerly. A quick start - two birdies in the first five holes - allayed our fears briefly, before the four-time PGA Championship winner started to wince in pain, staggering to the finish at four-over.

That left him in a battle to make the Friday cut, which he did to his immense credit, but it clearly took its toll. Again, the limp was prominent, and if that wasn't enough, his face told the rest of the story.

"I just can’t load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts," Tiger said of the issues his right leg is giving him this week.

Cold temperatures have swept through the Tulsa area on Saturday, and Tiger's suffering seems to have intensified with every falling degree. At this stage, putting another 18 holes through his ailing body is just daft when it could exacerbate his injuries even further. Remember, he was still recovering from a fifth back operation when he rolled his SUV multiple times last year.

Jesus pic.twitter.com/1qloQnpaxxMay 21, 2022 See more

He's out the tournament

Whether he truly believed it or not, Tiger was talking up his chances in the immediate aftermath of his one-under 69 on Friday. Realistically, he stood little chance of hunting down the leaders. Now, he has no chance.

Seven bogeys and a triple have been offset by just one birdie this Saturday, meaning the only consolation to be had is that he broke 80. At the time of writing, he is more than 20 shots behind 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris, with just pride left to play for.

But is that really worth it when he has admitted, at this stage of his career, that wins are all that matter? I think not...

Nothing left to prove

That he has nothing left to prove is a massive understatement. His infamous crash nearly cost him his right leg, so to see him walking again was achievement enough. Returning to professional golf was even greater still. And making the cut at this year's two Majors, something many of the world's best haven't even managed, is just ridiculous.

He truly is one of a kind, and owes us nothing. Of course, we love to see him competing, and it would be amazing to see him scale the mountain one more time. However, no matter what happens, his legacy is more than secured!

More realistic chances ahead

As mentioned, Tiger is well off the pace. He needed something in the low 60s to get back into contention having started round three 12 shots behind. Sadly, he came considerably closer to posting a score in the low 80s.

We know he isn't a quitter. That he teed it up at The Masters in April and the PGA this week was proof enough. Making the cut at both was the icing on the cake. So to call time with 18 holes to go in Tulsa wouldn't make anyone think any less of him, especially when more realistic chances of genuinely competing lie ahead.

In particular, the 150th Open at St Andrews in July has to be on his radar. The most famous links in the world is a fairly easy walk and remains a "thinking man's golf course", according to Sky Sports pundit Rich Beem. Nobody excels in this category like Woods, and having captured the Claret Jug at the famous venue twice - 2000 and 2005 - he would be well fancied to repeat the feat.