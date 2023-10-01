Will Luke Donald Get Another Two Years? Europe’s Ryder Cup Stars Hope So
Donald lifted the Ryder Cup at the trophy presentation where his team chanted: "Two more years" as they want him to stay in charge for 2025
Luke Donald is the toast of Europe's Ryder Cup side after masterminding a 16½-11½ win over USA.
Europe have the trophy back after a 19-9 thumping at Whistling Straits previously. Now thoughts have already turned to Bethpage Black hosting the next event in 2025 back across the Atlantic.
And Donald's team have certainly made their feelings clear about who should lead Europe after Shane Lowry started a chant of: "two more years" on the podium before they lifted the trophy.
Donald , 45, only got the nod for Rome in August 2022 after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series but there is a growing clamour for him to remain in charge.
As Lowry started the chant of support for Donald to continue in the role for America next time around, others joined in including Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to plead for the captain to stay on for 2025.
Donald's prospects have also been boosted by European stalwarts like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia effectively opting out of the DP World Tour when they joined LIV. Donald got to world No.1 as a player and won 17 professional tournaments but said captaining Europe to victory topped the lot. He reflected: "This is the best.
"This is why the Ryder Cup is so special to me and to these guys because of these moments. We play for each other and we get to share in that success together, and we get to spend this week together and we'll share those memories forever.
"Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs. We started to show some form in the last six months, and I couldn't be happier with the team I got."
Europe's future hopes in the Ryder Cup were written off after the heavy defeat in America two years ago when USA looked set to dominate. But the records of the likes of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were dented in Rome as Donald's side with rookies like Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg all made vital contributions.
Donald added: "I think these guys will be around for a long time, and we're going to put up a great fight in two years' time."
Europe vice-captain Thomas Bjorn reflected: "We had a feeling about these youngsters as a group and I am delighted for Luke. I know how hard he has worked, he has been a magnificent captain from day one.
"He has put his heart and soul into it and really deserves this moment with those 12 guys. Two years is a long time in golf, we were dead and buried after Whistling Straits when America was going to win the next 10 Ryder Cups according to everyone but here we are with a whole new group of guys.
"That is probably a sign of what is to come. We are going to have a competitive team for the future , not just with these guys but with four or five guys sitting on the sidelines who are very capable as well.
"It is a young team, a great team and a great bunch of guys. Now we have a new generation. As a group they have been unbelievable together."
