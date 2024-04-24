Why This Week's LIV Golf Adelaide Winner Will See Their $4 Million Paycheck Slashed In Half
The winner of LIV Golf Adelaide will bank a huge payout - but here's why it won't be as lucrative as other events on the circuit
The big-money LIV Golf League resumes after a three-week break with arguably its most anticipated event of the year.
That’s because, for the second year running, it heads to Australia for the LIV Golf Adelaide event at The Grange Golf Club. In 2023, the arrival of the circuit proved an enormous hit with fans generally starved of top-class golf in the country in recent years. They responded by selling out the venue for three straight days and creating an unforgettable party atmosphere as Talor Gooch claimed his maiden LIV Golf win among several other big talking points.
However, while this year’s event will be hard to beat for hype and glamour, where it comes to prize money available to the players, it’s not going to be quite as attractive as the other regular events in the season.
Thanks to Australia’s tax laws, players are required to pay a big chunk of tax on their winnings, meaning whoever lifts the trophy this week will only claim around $2.2m.
That’s something Gooch found to his cost (literally) last year, as he explained to the Fore The People podcast. He said: “I was checking my phone on Monday because I was like I want to see that thing hit. It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47-and-a-half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account.
“It comes, you know, sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits. It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47-and-a-half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately.
“I am by no means complaining, but the four [million dollars], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With a similar amount due to be deducted this year, the winner will need to brace himself for another big hit after lifting the trophy.
Despite the winner facing the prospect of collecting only a little over half the prize money of other events in the League, the circuit is proving extremely lucrative for those on its roster this year.
Ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Joaquin Niemann is on top of the money list with earnings of almost $9.5m, while 31 players have claimed seven-figure sums in the five events so far - a number that will increase after this week’s event.
As for Gooch, he soon put the disappointment of his unexpected tax hit behind him with another victory the following week at LIV Golf Singapore. Meanwhile, thanks to his stunning form throughout the 2023 season, he eventually claimed over $36m for the calendar year, helped by his win in the individual championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Nelly Korda's Fifth Straight Win Helps NBC Record Most-Watched Chevron Championship In Over A Decade
There was a peak TV audience of almost two million on Sunday evening as Korda picked up the second Major of her career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ecco Biom C4 Shoe vs Ecco LT1 Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do two of the best shoes from Ecco stack up against each other? Find out in this head to head
By Dan Parker Published
-
Jon Rahm Pinpoints ‘Key Difference’ That ‘Could Help A Lot Of Fans Trust In LIV'
The Spaniard believes a change of format could improve the perception of LIV Golf
By Andrew Wright Published
-
5 Things We Learned From Greg Norman's LIV Adelaide Press Conference
The Shark weighed into a number of the game's major talking points ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'15 Seconds Too Late' - Former LIV Golfer Misses Out On Earning Start At PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event In Gut-Wrenching Style
Turk Pettit is a former member of Niblicks GC and was trying to earn a Korn Ferry Tour start after being dropped by LIV Golf following the League's first season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
8 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide Event
LIV Golf's first visit to Australia was incident-packed in more ways than one - here are eight things you may have forgotten about the 2023 tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout 2024
The big-money League resumes and there’s another huge payout on offer for the 54 players in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Uses Kids Clubs And Makes Par 5 Look Like Child's Play
The big-hitting LIV golfer made easy work of a par-5 using a junior set of clubs
By Mike Hall Published
-
'54 Holes Is More Exciting For The Fans' - Talor Gooch Wants LIV To Stick To Shorter Format
Talor Gooch says LIV Golf should keep the more exciting 54-hole format as he says the fans find it more exciting
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published