LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout 2024

The big-money League resumes and there’s another huge payout on offer for the 54 players in the field

Talor Gooch with the LIV Golf Adelaide trophy
Talor Gooch won the title a year ago
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Arguably the most anticipated LIV Golf event on the schedule takes place at The Grange in Adelaide as the big-money League resumes with its first tournament for three weeks.

Last year, there was a general sense that the circuit's inaugural trip to Australia offered a glimpse of what it could eventually become on a regular basis, with sell-out crowds on each of the three days of action and some top-quality golf as Talor Gooch claimed his maiden LIV Golf title.

As a result, it was no surprise when, in November, a return to Australia was confirmed. While there is the expectation that this year’s edition will be as successful, the prize money on offer is identical to that of other regular LIV Golf tournaments throughout the season.

Once again, players are competing for a huge purse of $25m, with $20m being distributed among the 54 players in the individual event and a further $5m to be shared among the top three teams.

Because of the huge prize money available at each tournament, 31 LIV golfers have already made seven-figure sums despite only five events having been held, and that number will increase after this week.

Leading the way on the LIV Golf money list is Joaquin Niemann, who has won almost $9.5m thanks largely to his two victories, in Mexico and Jeddah.

Dean Burmester won $4m for his win in the most recent tournament, in Miami, and he will be hoping for a repeat of that here, while even the players finishing in the bottom three of the leaderboard will earn $50,000.

The purse is by far the biggest of any tournament this week. The nearest challenger is the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which offers a $8.9m prize fund, of which each of the two winners will receive $1,286,050.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event.

Individual LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

Team LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Adelaide?

Cameron Smith at The Masters

Cameron Smith is hoping to impress in his home country

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Talor Gooch, and he will be looking to claim his first victory of the season after finishing 2023 as the individual champion.

He will not have it all his own way, though. As well as the likes of Niemann and Burmester, other players who have impressed so far in 2024 include Jon Rahm. The Legion XIII captain has yet to win a tournament, but he has finished in the top 10 of each event so far and will be confident of his maiden victory here.

Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong and is another who appears to be full of confidence, while Dustin Johnson enters the tournament having won the LIV Golf Las Vegas event in February.

Other big names in the field include Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who heads to Australia off the back of a T6 at The Masters. The player who finished in the same position as him at Augusta National was Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, who will be desperate to claim victory in his homeland.

Who Is In The Field For LIV Golf Adelaide?

As ever, a host of big names are in the field, including defending champion Talor Gooch, two-time 2024 winner Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf Las Vegas victor Dustin Johnson and Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Where Is LIV Golf Adelaide?

For the second successive year, the tournament takes place at The Grange Golf Club. Like the 2023 event, the course will include a party hole – the par 3 12th Watering Hole, where Chase Koepka hit an ace a year ago.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

