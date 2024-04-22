LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout 2024
The big-money League resumes and there’s another huge payout on offer for the 54 players in the field
Arguably the most anticipated LIV Golf event on the schedule takes place at The Grange in Adelaide as the big-money League resumes with its first tournament for three weeks.
Last year, there was a general sense that the circuit's inaugural trip to Australia offered a glimpse of what it could eventually become on a regular basis, with sell-out crowds on each of the three days of action and some top-quality golf as Talor Gooch claimed his maiden LIV Golf title.
As a result, it was no surprise when, in November, a return to Australia was confirmed. While there is the expectation that this year’s edition will be as successful, the prize money on offer is identical to that of other regular LIV Golf tournaments throughout the season.
Once again, players are competing for a huge purse of $25m, with $20m being distributed among the 54 players in the individual event and a further $5m to be shared among the top three teams.
Because of the huge prize money available at each tournament, 31 LIV golfers have already made seven-figure sums despite only five events having been held, and that number will increase after this week.
Leading the way on the LIV Golf money list is Joaquin Niemann, who has won almost $9.5m thanks largely to his two victories, in Mexico and Jeddah.
Dean Burmester won $4m for his win in the most recent tournament, in Miami, and he will be hoping for a repeat of that here, while even the players finishing in the bottom three of the leaderboard will earn $50,000.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The purse is by far the biggest of any tournament this week. The nearest challenger is the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which offers a $8.9m prize fund, of which each of the two winners will receive $1,286,050.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event.
Individual LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Adelaide?
The defending champion is Talor Gooch, and he will be looking to claim his first victory of the season after finishing 2023 as the individual champion.
He will not have it all his own way, though. As well as the likes of Niemann and Burmester, other players who have impressed so far in 2024 include Jon Rahm. The Legion XIII captain has yet to win a tournament, but he has finished in the top 10 of each event so far and will be confident of his maiden victory here.
Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong and is another who appears to be full of confidence, while Dustin Johnson enters the tournament having won the LIV Golf Las Vegas event in February.
Other big names in the field include Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who heads to Australia off the back of a T6 at The Masters. The player who finished in the same position as him at Augusta National was Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, who will be desperate to claim victory in his homeland.
Who Is In The Field For LIV Golf Adelaide?
As ever, a host of big names are in the field, including defending champion Talor Gooch, two-time 2024 winner Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf Las Vegas victor Dustin Johnson and Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.
Where Is LIV Golf Adelaide?
For the second successive year, the tournament takes place at The Grange Golf Club. Like the 2023 event, the course will include a party hole – the par 3 12th Watering Hole, where Chase Koepka hit an ace a year ago.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The Moray Firth Is Already One Of The Best Places To Play Golf In Scotland, But There's A Lot Going On At Cabot Highlands And Elsewhere Right Now...
We pay an off-season visit to this famous stretch of coast to find out what's going on at Nairn, Cabot Highlands, Spey Bay and Fortrose & Rosemarkie among others
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda Puts Bid For Sixth Successive Title On Hold With JM Eagle LA Championship Withdrawal
The Chevron Championship winner has opted to skip the next LPGA Tour event despite initially confirming she would be in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Uses Kids Clubs And Makes Par 5 Look Like Child's Play
The big-hitting LIV golfer made easy work of a par-5 using a junior set of clubs
By Mike Hall Published
-
'54 Holes Is More Exciting For The Fans' - Talor Gooch Wants LIV To Stick To Shorter Format
Talor Gooch says LIV Golf should keep the more exciting 54-hole format as he says the fans find it more exciting
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy’s Manager Responds To $850m LIV Golf Report
Sean O'Flaherty has described a report linking his client with a big-money move to LIV Golf as "fake news"
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Viktor Hovland Is LIV Golf’s ‘Next Target’
The Norwegian has previously been highly critical of the PGA Tour's management but also denied he would move to the LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scheffler’s $20,000 Rolex And The $2.5m Watch Bubba Watson Wore At The Masters
A number of players were seen wearing designer watches during the week of the Masters, including winner, Scottie Scheffler
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return
Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's Maddening' - Jerry Foltz Heavily Critical Of Rival Broadcaster's Masters Coverage Surrounding LIV Golfers
Foltz called some of the comments relating to LIV golfers at The Masters "petty" and "spiteful" on the Fairway To Heaven podcast
By Jonny Leighfield Published