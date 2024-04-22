LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout 2024

Arguably the most anticipated LIV Golf event on the schedule takes place at The Grange in Adelaide as the big-money League resumes with its first tournament for three weeks.

Last year, there was a general sense that the circuit's inaugural trip to Australia offered a glimpse of what it could eventually become on a regular basis, with sell-out crowds on each of the three days of action and some top-quality golf as Talor Gooch claimed his maiden LIV Golf title.

As a result, it was no surprise when, in November, a return to Australia was confirmed. While there is the expectation that this year’s edition will be as successful, the prize money on offer is identical to that of other regular LIV Golf tournaments throughout the season.

Once again, players are competing for a huge purse of $25m, with $20m being distributed among the 54 players in the individual event and a further $5m to be shared among the top three teams.

Because of the huge prize money available at each tournament, 31 LIV golfers have already made seven-figure sums despite only five events having been held, and that number will increase after this week.

Leading the way on the LIV Golf money list is Joaquin Niemann, who has won almost $9.5m thanks largely to his two victories, in Mexico and Jeddah.

Dean Burmester won $4m for his win in the most recent tournament, in Miami, and he will be hoping for a repeat of that here, while even the players finishing in the bottom three of the leaderboard will earn $50,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The purse is by far the biggest of any tournament this week. The nearest challenger is the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which offers a $8.9m prize fund, of which each of the two winners will receive $1,286,050.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event.

Individual LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Adelaide?

Cameron Smith is hoping to impress in his home country (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Talor Gooch, and he will be looking to claim his first victory of the season after finishing 2023 as the individual champion.

He will not have it all his own way, though. As well as the likes of Niemann and Burmester, other players who have impressed so far in 2024 include Jon Rahm. The Legion XIII captain has yet to win a tournament, but he has finished in the top 10 of each event so far and will be confident of his maiden victory here.

Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong and is another who appears to be full of confidence, while Dustin Johnson enters the tournament having won the LIV Golf Las Vegas event in February.

Other big names in the field include Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who heads to Australia off the back of a T6 at The Masters. The player who finished in the same position as him at Augusta National was Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, who will be desperate to claim victory in his homeland.

Who Is In The Field For LIV Golf Adelaide? As ever, a host of big names are in the field, including defending champion Talor Gooch, two-time 2024 winner Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf Las Vegas victor Dustin Johnson and Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.