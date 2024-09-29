Who Was Presidents Cup MVP? How Many Points Every Player Won At Royal Montreal
Team USA beat the Internationals by 18.5-11.5 at Royal Montreal for its 10th consecutive title – here is how the points were claimed by the 24 players on both teams
The 2024 Presidents Cup was won by the US for the 10th consecutive time as Jim Furyk’s men saw off Mike Weir’s Internationals by 18.5-11.5.
Although it was ultimately a comfortable victory for the visitors at Royal Montreal, the hosts played their part, most eye-catchingly with a 5-0 clean sweep in the Friday foursomes.
Several players scored well during the match, but following the fifth and final session, the Sunday singles, three players finished joint top of the points scoring with four apiece – and they’re all Team US players.
One was the player who won two of this year’s four Majors, Xander Schauffele. He got off to a confident start in the Thursday four-ball session when, alongside Tony Finau, they beat Byeong Hun An and Jason Day.
Next came the one blip for Schauffele, in the Friday foursomes, where he and Patrick Cantlay were on the end of the 7&6 drubbing to Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.
Schauffele made amends on Saturday, first with the four ball session, again alongside Finau, when the pair beat Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes 3&2, before he and Cantlay beat Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim 1-up in an eventful Saturday afternoon foursomes match.
Finally, Schauffele swept aside Day 4&3 in the Sunday singles.
Collin Morikawa is another who won four points. The two-time Major winner got off the mark with a 1-up win alongside Sahith Theegala against Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott in the Thursday four-ball, before the pair lost 5&4 to Scott and Taylor Pendrith in the Friday foursomes.
Morikawa then joined forces with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler as they beat Scott and Pendrith 2&1 in the Saturday four-ball session, before he and Sam Burns won 1-up against Conners and Hughes in the day’s foursomes session.
Morikawa then completed a hugely satisfying 2024 appearance with a 2&1 win over Adam Scott in the Sunday singles.
The third player to claim four points from his five sessions is Cantlay. He and Burns beat Matsuyama and Conners 2&1 in the opening session before his humbling alongside Schauffele on Friday.
The winning combination of Cantlay and Burns was reunited for the Saturday four-ball, where they beat Matsuyama and Sungjae Im 2&1, while Cantlay holed the winning putt against Si Woo and Tom Kim playing alongside Schauffele in the afternoon.
To cap an impressive performance in Canada, Cantlay then beat local star Pendrith 3&1 in the Sunday singles.
Another notable haul on the US team is the 3.5 secured by Burns, while two others – Scheffler and Russell Henley – won three points.
For the Internationals, points were considerably harder to come by, with six players reaching two - Scott, Conners, Matsuyama, Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim. For Scott in particular, his Friday foursomes win alongside Pendrith agianst Morikawa and Theegala will have been particularly sweet as it made him the all-time Internationals Team leading points scorer.
Between the 24 players on both teams, only one player didn’t register any points. Brian Harman played in three of the five sessions, but he lost the lot, with his final chance coming and going with a 2&1 defeat to Bezuidenhout in the Sunday singles.
Here are the individual points records for the 2024 Presidents Cup.
2024 Presidents Cup Individual Points
|Player
|Points
|Record
|Patrick Cantlay
|4
|4-1-0
|Collin Morikawa
|4
|4-1-0
|Xander Schauffele
|4
|4-1-0
|Sam Burns
|3.5
|3-1-1
|Russell Henley
|3
|3-1-0
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|3-2-0
|Keegan Bradley
|2
|2-1-0
|Tony Finau
|2
|2-2-0
|Wyndham Clark
|1.5
|1-2-1
|Sahith Theegala
|1.5
|1-1-1
|Max Homa
|1
|1-1-0
|Brian Harman
|0
|0-3-0
|Player
|Points
|Record
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|2-1-0
|Corey Conners
|2
|2-3-0
|Si Woo Kim
|2
|2-2-0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2
|2-2-0
|Taylor Pendrith
|2
|2-2-0
|Adam Scott
|2
|2-3-0
|Byeong Hun An
|1.5
|1-1-1
|Tom Kim
|1.5
|1-2-1
|Jason Day
|1
|1-2-0
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1
|1-3-0
|Sungjae Im
|1
|1-4-0
|Min Woo Lee
|0,5
|0-1-1
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
