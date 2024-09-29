Who Was Presidents Cup MVP? How Many Points Every Player Won At Royal Montreal

Images of players from the Presidents Cup
The 2024 Presidents Cup was won by the US for the 10th consecutive time as Jim Furyk’s men saw off Mike Weir’s Internationals by 18.5-11.5.

Although it was ultimately a comfortable victory for the visitors at Royal Montreal, the hosts played their part, most eye-catchingly with a 5-0 clean sweep in the Friday foursomes.

Several players scored well during the match, but following the fifth and final session, the Sunday singles, three players finished joint top of the points scoring with four apiece – and they’re all Team US players.

One was the player who won two of this year’s four Majors, Xander Schauffele. He got off to a confident start in the Thursday four-ball session when, alongside Tony Finau, they beat Byeong Hun An and Jason Day. 

Next came the one blip for Schauffele, in the Friday foursomes, where he and Patrick Cantlay were on the end of the 7&6 drubbing to Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.

Schauffele made amends on Saturday, first with the four ball session, again alongside Finau, when the pair beat Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes 3&2, before he and Cantlay beat Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim 1-up in an eventful Saturday afternoon foursomes match.

Finally, Schauffele swept aside Day 4&3 in the Sunday singles.

Xander Schauffele take a shot in the Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa is another who won four points. The two-time Major winner got off the mark with a 1-up win alongside Sahith Theegala against Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott in the Thursday four-ball, before the pair lost 5&4 to Scott and Taylor Pendrith in the Friday foursomes.

Morikawa then joined forces with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler as they beat Scott and Pendrith 2&1 in the Saturday four-ball session, before he and Sam Burns won 1-up against Conners and Hughes in the day’s foursomes session.

Morikawa then completed a hugely satisfying 2024 appearance with a 2&1 win over Adam Scott in the Sunday singles.

Collin Morikawa takes a shot during the Presidents Cup

Collin Morikwa won four of his five matches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third player to claim four points from his five sessions is Cantlay. He and Burns beat Matsuyama and Conners 2&1 in the opening session before his humbling alongside Schauffele on Friday.

The winning combination of Cantlay and Burns was reunited for the Saturday four-ball, where they beat Matsuyama and Sungjae Im 2&1, while Cantlay holed the winning putt against Si Woo and Tom Kim playing alongside Schauffele in the afternoon.

To cap an impressive performance in Canada, Cantlay then beat local star Pendrith 3&1 in the Sunday singles.

Patrick Cantlay celebrates his winning putt in the four-ball at the Presidents Cup

Patrick Cantlay holed the winning putt in his Saturday afternoon four-ball match on his way to four points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable haul on the US team is the 3.5 secured by Burns, while two others – Scheffler and Russell Henley – won three points.

For the Internationals, points were considerably harder to come by, with six players reaching two - Scott, Conners, Matsuyama, Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim. For Scott in particular, his Friday foursomes win alongside Pendrith agianst Morikawa and Theegala will have been particularly sweet as it made him the all-time Internationals Team leading points scorer.

Adam Scott takes a shot during the Presidents Cup

Adam Scott was one of six International Team players to win two points at the Presidents Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the 24 players on both teams, only one player didn’t register any points. Brian Harman played in three of the five sessions, but he lost the lot, with his final chance coming and going with a 2&1 defeat to Bezuidenhout in the Sunday singles.

Here are the individual points records for the 2024 Presidents Cup.

2024 Presidents Cup Individual Points

USA
PlayerPointsRecord
Patrick Cantlay44-1-0
Collin Morikawa44-1-0
Xander Schauffele44-1-0
Sam Burns3.53-1-1
Russell Henley33-1-0
Scottie Scheffler33-2-0
Keegan Bradley22-1-0
Tony Finau22-2-0
Wyndham Clark1.51-2-1
Sahith Theegala1.51-1-1
Max Homa11-1-0
Brian Harman00-3-0
Internationals
PlayerPointsRecord
Christiaan Bezuidenhout22-1-0
Corey Conners22-3-0
Si Woo Kim22-2-0
Hideki Matsuyama22-2-0
Taylor Pendrith22-2-0
Adam Scott22-3-0
Byeong Hun An1.51-1-1
Tom Kim1.51-2-1
Jason Day11-2-0
Mackenzie Hughes11-3-0
Sungjae Im11-4-0
Min Woo Lee0,50-1-1
