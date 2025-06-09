US Open Practice Tee Times: Pairings For Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday

Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania hosts the 125th US Open for a record tenth time this week, a course with a reputation for being one of the most demanding in the world.

Preparation is key, just as it is during any week of the year, but especially so when facing such a daunting layout.

Oakmont's key characteristic is its large, undulating and rapid putting surfaces. The legendary Sam Snead once said that he tried to mark his ball on one of the greens but the coin slid off.

So, it's time for the 156 players to get their work in. Here are the tee times for the practice rounds for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Note - the list is likely to be updated throughout the week).

US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: MONDAY

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has a practice rounds scheduled for all three days prior to the start of the 125th US Open at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tee 1, 6.45am, Adam Scott

Tee 1, 7.07am, Russell Henley, Sam Stevens, Zach Bauchou

Tee 1, 7.29am, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee 10, 7.40am, Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas, Jackson Koivun (a)

Tee 1, 7.51am, Matt Wallace

Tee 1, 8.02am, Matthieu Pavon, Frederic LaCroix, Erik van Rooyen

Tee 10, 8.02am, Lucas Glover, Kevin Velo

Tee 10, 8.24am, Sam Bairstow

Tee 1, 8.35am, Noah Kent (a), Dustin Johnson, James Nicholas, Chandler Blanchet

Tee 10, 8.35am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland

Tee 1, 8.46am, Grant Haefner

Tee 10, 8.46am, Lance Simpson (a), Jackson Buchanan, Frankie Harris (a)

Tee 1, 8.57am, Johnny Keefer, Maverick McNealy

Tee 10, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a), Michael La Sasso (a)

Tee 1, 9.30am, Matt Vogt (a), Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

Tee 10, 9.30am, Adam Scott, Jason Day

Tee 1, 9.41am, Mason Howell (a), Harris English, Will Chandler

Tee 10, 9.41am, Philip Barbaree, Joey Herrera

Tee 10, 9.52am, Russell Henley, Sam Stevens, Zach Bauchou

Tee 1, 10.03am, Alistair Docherty, Brady Calkins

Tee 10, 10.03am, Sungjae Im, Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Tee 1, 10.14am, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

Tee 1, 10.25am, Akshay Bhatia, Michael La Sasson (a)

Tee 10, 10.25am, Scottie Scheffler

Tee 1, 10.36am, Jackson Koivun (a)

Tee 10, 10.36am, Niklas Norgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Tee 10, 10.47am, Matthieu Pavon, Frederic LaCroix, Erik van Rooyen

Tee 1, 10.58am, Justin Hicks

Tee 10, 10.58am, Brian Harman, Keegan Bradley

Tee 1, 11.09am, Aaron Rai

Tee 10, 11.09am, George Kneiser

Tee 1, 11.20am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland

Tee 10, 11.20am, Noah Kent (a), Dustin Johnson, James Nicholas, Bryan Lee (a)

Tee 1, 11.31am, Jackson Buchanan, Ben James (a), Frankie Harris (a)

Tee 10, 11.31am, Grant Haefner

Tee 1, 11.42am, Michael La Sasso (a), Max Greyserman, Davis Riley

Tee 10, 11.42am, Maverik McNealy, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard

Tee 1, 12.30pm, George Duangmanee

Tee 1, 12.41pm, Joey Herrera

Tee 10, 12.41pm, Mason Howell (a), Harris English, Will Chandler

Tee 1, 12.52pm, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee 1, 1.03pm, Ryan McCormick

Tee 10, 1.03pm, Alistair Docherty, Brady Calkins

Tee 10, 1.14pm, Collin Morikawa

Tee 1, 1.47pm, Sam Bairstow

Tee 1, 1.58pm, Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Emilio Gonzalez

Tee 10, 1.58pm, Justin Hicks

Tee 10, 2.09pm, Aaron Rai

Tee 1, 2.20pm, Bryan Lee (a)

Tee 10, 2.20pm, Patrick Cantlay

Tee 10, 3.15pm, George Duangmanee

US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: TUESDAY

Xander Schauffele also has practice rounds scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tee 1, 7.18am, Maverick McNealy

Tee 10, 8.02am, Xander Schauffele

Tee 10, 8.46am, Harris English

Tee 1, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a)

Tee 10, 8.57am, Johnny Keefer, Alistair Docherty

Tee 1, 9.30am, Scottie Scheffler, Noah Kent (a)

Tee 10, 9.30am, Ben James (a), George Duangmanee, Bryan Lee (a)

Tee 1, 9.41am, Joey Herrera

Tee 1, 10.03am, Jackson Buchanan, Sungjae Im, Will Chandler

Tee 1, 10.14am, Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Tee 1, 10.25am, Sam Bairstow

Tee 10, 10.25am, Jason Day, Justin Hicks

Tee 1, 10.36am, Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty

Tee 10, 10.36am, Chandler Blanchet

Tee 1, 10.58am, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10, 10.58am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland, Zach Bauchou, Victor Perez

Tee 10, 11.09am, Grant Haefner

Tee 1, 11.20am, Noah Kent (a)

Tee 1, 11.31am, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen

Tee 1, 11.42am, Brian Harman

Tee 10, 11.42am, Matt Vogt (a)

Tee 1, 12.30pm, Ben James (a)

Tee 10, 12.30pm, Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

Tee 10, 12.52pm, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee 1, 1.03pm, James Nicholas, Lucas Glover, Lance Simpson (a), Frankie Harris (a)

Tee 10, 1.03pm, Jackson Buchanan, Will Chandler

Tee 10, 1.14pm, Matt Wallace

Tee 1, 1.25pm, Justin Hicks

Tee 10, 1.58pm, Akshay Bhatia

Tee 1, 2.09pm, Grant Haefner

Tee 10, 2.09pm, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee 10, 2.20pm, Emilio Gonzalez

Tee 10, 3.48pm, Lucas Glover, Lance Simpson, Frankie Harris (a)

US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: WEDNESDAY

Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is meticulous with his preparations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tee 1, 6.45am, Lucas Glover

Tee 10, 8.02am, Frederic LaCroix, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10, 8.13am, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee 1, 8.35am, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee 10, 8.46am, James Nicholas

Tee 1, 8.57am, Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark

Tee 10, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a)

Tee 10, 9.41am, Scottie Scheffler

Tee 1, 10.03am, Matt Vogt (a), Frankie Harris (a)

Tee 1, 10.14am, Bryan Lee

Tee 10, 10.14am, Sam Bairstow

Tee 1, 10.25am, Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Tee 10, 10.25am, Sungjae Im

Tee 1, 10.58, Xander Schauffele

Tee 10, 10.58am, Justin Hicks, Grant Haefner

Tee 1, 11.31am, Emilio Gonzalez

Tee 10, 11.31am, Brian Harman

Tee 1, 11.42am, George Duangmanee

Tee 10, 11.42am, Erik van Rooyen

Tee 10, 12.30pm, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Chandler Blanchet

Tee 1, 12.41pm, Akshay Bhatia

Tee 1, 12.52pm, Jacob Bridgeman

Tee 1, 1.03pm, Edoardo Molinari, Victor Perez, Viktor Hovland, Zach Bauchou

Tee 10, 1.03pm, Frankie Harris (a)

Tee 10, 2.31pm, Maverick McNealy, Johnny Keefer, Kevin Velo

Tee 10, 5.27pm, Ryan McCormick