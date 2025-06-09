US Open Practice Tee Times: Pairings For Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday
It's US Open week at Oakmont Country Club and time to get accustomed to one of the most difficult courses on the Major Championship rota
Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania hosts the 125th US Open for a record tenth time this week, a course with a reputation for being one of the most demanding in the world.
Preparation is key, just as it is during any week of the year, but especially so when facing such a daunting layout.
Oakmont's key characteristic is its large, undulating and rapid putting surfaces. The legendary Sam Snead once said that he tried to mark his ball on one of the greens but the coin slid off.
So, it's time for the 156 players to get their work in. Here are the tee times for the practice rounds for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Note - the list is likely to be updated throughout the week).
US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: MONDAY
- Tee 1, 6.45am, Adam Scott
- Tee 1, 7.07am, Russell Henley, Sam Stevens, Zach Bauchou
- Tee 1, 7.29am, Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tee 10, 7.40am, Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas, Jackson Koivun (a)
- Tee 1, 7.51am, Matt Wallace
- Tee 1, 8.02am, Matthieu Pavon, Frederic LaCroix, Erik van Rooyen
- Tee 10, 8.02am, Lucas Glover, Kevin Velo
- Tee 10, 8.24am, Sam Bairstow
- Tee 1, 8.35am, Noah Kent (a), Dustin Johnson, James Nicholas, Chandler Blanchet
- Tee 10, 8.35am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland
- Tee 1, 8.46am, Grant Haefner
- Tee 10, 8.46am, Lance Simpson (a), Jackson Buchanan, Frankie Harris (a)
- Tee 1, 8.57am, Johnny Keefer, Maverick McNealy
- Tee 10, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a), Michael La Sasso (a)
- Tee 1, 9.30am, Matt Vogt (a), Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- Tee 10, 9.30am, Adam Scott, Jason Day
- Tee 1, 9.41am, Mason Howell (a), Harris English, Will Chandler
- Tee 10, 9.41am, Philip Barbaree, Joey Herrera
- Tee 10, 9.52am, Russell Henley, Sam Stevens, Zach Bauchou
- Tee 1, 10.03am, Alistair Docherty, Brady Calkins
- Tee 10, 10.03am, Sungjae Im, Trevor Gutschewski (a)
- Tee 1, 10.14am, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- Tee 1, 10.25am, Akshay Bhatia, Michael La Sasson (a)
- Tee 10, 10.25am, Scottie Scheffler
- Tee 1, 10.36am, Jackson Koivun (a)
- Tee 10, 10.36am, Niklas Norgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Tee 10, 10.47am, Matthieu Pavon, Frederic LaCroix, Erik van Rooyen
- Tee 1, 10.58am, Justin Hicks
- Tee 10, 10.58am, Brian Harman, Keegan Bradley
- Tee 1, 11.09am, Aaron Rai
- Tee 10, 11.09am, George Kneiser
- Tee 1, 11.20am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland
- Tee 10, 11.20am, Noah Kent (a), Dustin Johnson, James Nicholas, Bryan Lee (a)
- Tee 1, 11.31am, Jackson Buchanan, Ben James (a), Frankie Harris (a)
- Tee 10, 11.31am, Grant Haefner
- Tee 1, 11.42am, Michael La Sasso (a), Max Greyserman, Davis Riley
- Tee 10, 11.42am, Maverik McNealy, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard
- Tee 1, 12.30pm, George Duangmanee
- Tee 1, 12.41pm, Joey Herrera
- Tee 10, 12.41pm, Mason Howell (a), Harris English, Will Chandler
- Tee 1, 12.52pm, Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee 1, 1.03pm, Ryan McCormick
- Tee 10, 1.03pm, Alistair Docherty, Brady Calkins
- Tee 10, 1.14pm, Collin Morikawa
- Tee 1, 1.47pm, Sam Bairstow
- Tee 1, 1.58pm, Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Emilio Gonzalez
- Tee 10, 1.58pm, Justin Hicks
- Tee 10, 2.09pm, Aaron Rai
- Tee 1, 2.20pm, Bryan Lee (a)
- Tee 10, 2.20pm, Patrick Cantlay
- Tee 10, 3.15pm, George Duangmanee
US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: TUESDAY
- Tee 1, 7.18am, Maverick McNealy
- Tee 10, 8.02am, Xander Schauffele
- Tee 10, 8.46am, Harris English
- Tee 1, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a)
- Tee 10, 8.57am, Johnny Keefer, Alistair Docherty
- Tee 1, 9.30am, Scottie Scheffler, Noah Kent (a)
- Tee 10, 9.30am, Ben James (a), George Duangmanee, Bryan Lee (a)
- Tee 1, 9.41am, Joey Herrera
- Tee 1, 10.03am, Jackson Buchanan, Sungjae Im, Will Chandler
- Tee 1, 10.14am, Trevor Gutschewski (a)
- Tee 1, 10.25am, Sam Bairstow
- Tee 10, 10.25am, Jason Day, Justin Hicks
- Tee 1, 10.36am, Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty
- Tee 10, 10.36am, Chandler Blanchet
- Tee 1, 10.58am, Matthieu Pavon
- Tee 10, 10.58am, Edoardo Molinari, Viktor Hovland, Zach Bauchou, Victor Perez
- Tee 10, 11.09am, Grant Haefner
- Tee 1, 11.20am, Noah Kent (a)
- Tee 1, 11.31am, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen
- Tee 1, 11.42am, Brian Harman
- Tee 10, 11.42am, Matt Vogt (a)
- Tee 1, 12.30pm, Ben James (a)
- Tee 10, 12.30pm, Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- Tee 10, 12.52pm, Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee 1, 1.03pm, James Nicholas, Lucas Glover, Lance Simpson (a), Frankie Harris (a)
- Tee 10, 1.03pm, Jackson Buchanan, Will Chandler
- Tee 10, 1.14pm, Matt Wallace
- Tee 1, 1.25pm, Justin Hicks
- Tee 10, 1.58pm, Akshay Bhatia
- Tee 1, 2.09pm, Grant Haefner
- Tee 10, 2.09pm, Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tee 10, 2.20pm, Emilio Gonzalez
- Tee 10, 3.48pm, Lucas Glover, Lance Simpson, Frankie Harris (a)
US OPEN PRACTICE TEE TIMES: WEDNESDAY
- Tee 1, 6.45am, Lucas Glover
- Tee 10, 8.02am, Frederic LaCroix, Matthieu Pavon
- Tee 10, 8.13am, Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tee 1, 8.35am, Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee 10, 8.46am, James Nicholas
- Tee 1, 8.57am, Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark
- Tee 10, 8.57am, Evan Beck (a)
- Tee 10, 9.41am, Scottie Scheffler
- Tee 1, 10.03am, Matt Vogt (a), Frankie Harris (a)
- Tee 1, 10.14am, Bryan Lee
- Tee 10, 10.14am, Sam Bairstow
- Tee 1, 10.25am, Trevor Gutschewski (a)
- Tee 10, 10.25am, Sungjae Im
- Tee 1, 10.58, Xander Schauffele
- Tee 10, 10.58am, Justin Hicks, Grant Haefner
- Tee 1, 11.31am, Emilio Gonzalez
- Tee 10, 11.31am, Brian Harman
- Tee 1, 11.42am, George Duangmanee
- Tee 10, 11.42am, Erik van Rooyen
- Tee 10, 12.30pm, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Chandler Blanchet
- Tee 1, 12.41pm, Akshay Bhatia
- Tee 1, 12.52pm, Jacob Bridgeman
- Tee 1, 1.03pm, Edoardo Molinari, Victor Perez, Viktor Hovland, Zach Bauchou
- Tee 10, 1.03pm, Frankie Harris (a)
- Tee 10, 2.31pm, Maverick McNealy, Johnny Keefer, Kevin Velo
- Tee 10, 5.27pm, Ryan McCormick
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008.
